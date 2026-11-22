The San Antonio Spurs were hit with a major scare when star guard Dylan Harper went down in the closing moments of Tuesday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons.

With roughly 53 seconds in regulation, Harper slipped awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a while. As the air went out of the building, Spurs Nation was bracing for a potentially long injury absence for Harper, who is one of the league’s rapidly ascending stars.

The good news is that Harper escaped major injury, with the 20-year-old guard expected to miss between one and three weeks after sustaining a hip strain.

Doctor Gives Spurs Good News After Guard Goes Out With Injury

Harper, the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, exploded onto the scene as a rookie, emerging as a key contributor off the bench for a fast-rising San Antonio team. This season, Harper has made a strong early All-Star case. But the bad thing is that the young guard will be sidelined for now. The good? He could return to the court rather quickly.

“A local orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist said it’s a good sign that San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper was walking without a limp two days after injury),” wrote Lilly O’Neill of the San Antonio Express News. “… He was diagnosed with a left hip external rotator strain, and the team said his recovery will take around two to three weeks before he returns to the court. Two days after the injury, Harper was spotted at shootaround walking without a limp during the portion of the workout open to reporters. The 20-year-old New Jersey native ranks second on the team behind Victor Wembanyama in scoring with an 18.4 per-game average.”

Harper slipped into a splits position, which made it look like he injured his groin or adductor area. According to orthopedic surgeon Dr. J. Cuyler Dear, who spoke to the Express News, an injury like the one Harper suffered can happen after an unexpected movement.

“It’s what we call unplanned movements,” he said. “When he slips, one leg gets pushed out into an awkward position, and the muscles react. As a fast-twitch athlete, his muscles are constantly reacting when they become overstretched. That sudden stretch to a position where the muscles aren’t used to being, while the muscles are trying to compensate by contracting hard, generally leads to overload of the muscle and injury.”

Doctor Delivers the ‘Fortunate’ Silver Lining

Harper is undeniably one of the most important players on the Spurs, as he emerged as a major component of a San Antonio team that marched to the NBA Finals last spring. While Harper is out for now, he should return to action soon, something virtually no one anticipated when the star guard went down in Tuesday’s game.

“Well, fortunately for all of the Spurs fans, a lot of these heal without surgery,” Dr. J. Cuyler Dear said. “The recovery typically goes in phases. First, you want to protect the muscle, let the swelling and pain go down, and encourage gentle motion that doesn’t irritate the muscle. Then it’s all about progressing. First, you want to restore motion, and then rebuild strength, especially in the hip and the core muscles. Then finally, running in basketball-specific movements. You just have to see how the muscles respond and progress as able.”