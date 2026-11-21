For many, the San Antonio Spurs are the team to beat. Not just in the Western Conference, but in the entire NBA.

The Spurs, as expected, as off to a flying start this season, rattling off wins in 13 of their first 16 games, with superstar big man Victor Wembanyama making a strong early case for the NBA MVP award.

The reigning Western Conference champs have few holes on the roster, but if there is one area that could use some work, at least in the eyes of many fans, it is at back up center.

Could Spurs Put Together a Package for This Hot Trade Target?

One player who could attract a lot of attention before the trade deadline is Charlotte Hornets big man Naz Reid, who was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves in July. One of the league’s top 3-point shooting big men, Reid could step in and immediately elevate a contender. The Spurs have the assets to make a trade, and Reid could be an ideal target, according to NBA writer Cal Durrett.

“However, Charlotte Hornets center Naz Reid would be the ideal fit. He could potentially start alongside Wembanyama and also play with the second unit. Adding him would be the perfect option, though the Spurs may instead try internal options.”

Reid emerged in trade rumors after NBA guru Bill Simmons suggested that the veteran big man could be unhappy playing in Charlotte. Reid, who was a main component of a Minnesota team that achieved consecutive Western Conference finals appearances, has had a strong individual season, averaging over 17 points and eight rebounds per game — both career highs — though his typically-elite 3-point shooting has not been there so far this season.

Reid earns a pretty penny, and the Spurs are only going to get more expensive over the next couple of seasons. While a trade for Reid is more than possible, it may not be a no-brainer, either.

S.A. Urged to Look Hard at Back Up Veteran Big Man

While many Spurs have taken another step forward this season, backup center Luke Kornet is not one of them.

“Although they have one of the best records in the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs have a glaring weakness that is in desperate need of solving,” Durrett wrote. “The Spurs must solve their center problem with Luke Kornet failing to reliably fill that role this season. The drop-off has been surprising and concerning, with him going from having a plus 3.9 net rating last season to a shockingly bad -12.1 net rating this season.”

Some Spurs fans may want to hang on to Kornet, believing the veteran big man, who played an integral role for his team in its march to the NBA Finals last spring, will find his footing and go back to being the trustable reserve he once was.

Kornet orchestrated one of the plays of the year for the Spurs last season, denying Oklahoma City Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein in crunch time of Game 7 of the Western Conference finals in what turned out to be arguably the biggest moment of the series-deciding game.

With the trade deadline less than three months away, the Spurs can wait and see if Kornet re-established himself as a reserve before making a decision on a potential trade.