San Antonio Spurs 3 Keys to Victory Against the Thunder in Season Opener

The San Antonio Spurs are opening their season against rival Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be an important game for the Spurs. It will allow them to see where they are at to start the season. Spurs must let Victor Wembanyama control the paint, protect the basketball, and get contributions for the supporting cast. If the Spurs can do these three things then they will be in a good spot against the Thunder.

San Antonio Spurs Need to Let Wembanyama Control the Paint

Getty OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 26: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks a shot from Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Five of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 26, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

San Antonio’s guards and forwards need to guard without fouling so Wembanyama can make a defensive impact. He causes teams to get discouraged from driving into the paint and it changes teams game plans. Wembanyama will be put on a non shooter so that he can just roam the paint and watch for drives. It will be important for the other players to avoid fouling.

Wembanyama averages 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 3 seasons against the Thunder. Those numbers however, jump up in the playoffs against the Thunder. In the playoffs he averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks against his rival. His defensive impact is going to be the biggest factor because even if doesn’t get blocks he is always making players change their shots.

Protect the Basketball and Get In Transition

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -SEPTEMBER 28: Stephon Castle #5, De’Aaron Fox 34 and Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs pose for photos during San Antonio Spurs Media Day at Victory Capital Performance Center on September 28, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

In the playoffs the Spurs struggled taking care of the ball against the Thunder. They must avoid turning the ball over tonight against a team that is very good in transition. If Oklahoma City gets in transition they will be hard to stop and hard to beat. Spurs must learn from the playoffs that they can’t afford careless mistakes and turnovers against this great team.

The Spurs average 16.1 turnovers per game against the Thunder in the playoffs. The three-guard lineup can limit those turnovers. They’re three high IQ players that will need to control the pace of the game and not get careless. San Antonio will need to stay disciplined and focused against a team that has been one of the best defensive teams the last couple of years.

Supporting Cast Must Contribute

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX – OCTOBER 14: Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of a preseason game at Frost Bank Center on October 14, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Spurs will need contributions offensively beyond Wemby, Fox, Castle, and Harper. Devin Vassell will be important along with the bench unit. With Tobias Harris out, Vassell will need to have a big game. He is a player that played well last season against Oklahoma City. The Spurs averaged 28.6 bench points per game in the Western Conference Finals. They will need more production from the bench.

Having a well-rounded scoring game will relieve pressure off of Wembanyama. It’ll force the Thunder to focus on other players instead of just the star center. The three guards will be vital in getting other players involved and getting Wembanyama easy shots.

If the Spurs can do these three key things they’ll be in good shape. The most important of the three is allowing Wembanyama to be a defensive menace. Put him on a non shooter and allow him to constantly be near the paint. San Antonio’s chances of winning this game are very high, they just need contributions from everyone, Wembanyama in the paint defensively, and to protect the ball.