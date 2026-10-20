San Antonio Spurs 3 Keys to Victory Against the Thunder in Season Opener

The San Antonio Spurs are opening their season against rival Oklahoma City Thunder. This will be an important game for the Spurs. It will allow them to see where they are at to start the season. Spurs must let Victor Wembanyama control the paint, protect the basketball, and get contributions for the supporting cast. If the Spurs can do these three things then they will be in a good spot against the Thunder.
San Antonio Spurs Need to Let Wembanyama Control the Paint
San Antonio’s guards and forwards need to guard without fouling so Wembanyama can make a defensive impact. He causes teams to get discouraged from driving into the paint and it changes teams game plans. Wembanyama will be put on a non shooter so that he can just roam the paint and watch for drives. It will be important for the other players to avoid fouling.
Wembanyama averages 17.6 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 3 seasons against the Thunder. Those numbers however, jump up in the playoffs against the Thunder. In the playoffs he averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks against his rival. His defensive impact is going to be the biggest factor because even if doesn’t get blocks he is always making players change their shots.
Protect the Basketball and Get In Transition
In the playoffs the Spurs struggled taking care of the ball against the Thunder. They must avoid turning the ball over tonight against a team that is very good in transition. If Oklahoma City gets in transition they will be hard to stop and hard to beat. Spurs must learn from the playoffs that they can’t afford careless mistakes and turnovers against this great team.
The Spurs average 16.1 turnovers per game against the Thunder in the playoffs. The three-guard lineup can limit those turnovers. They’re three high IQ players that will need to control the pace of the game and not get careless. San Antonio will need to stay disciplined and focused against a team that has been one of the best defensive teams the last couple of years.
Supporting Cast Must Contribute
Spurs will need contributions offensively beyond Wemby, Fox, Castle, and Harper. Devin Vassell will be important along with the bench unit. With Tobias Harris out, Vassell will need to have a big game. He is a player that played well last season against Oklahoma City. The Spurs averaged 28.6 bench points per game in the Western Conference Finals. They will need more production from the bench.
Having a well-rounded scoring game will relieve pressure off of Wembanyama. It’ll force the Thunder to focus on other players instead of just the star center. The three guards will be vital in getting other players involved and getting Wembanyama easy shots.
If the Spurs can do these three key things they’ll be in good shape. The most important of the three is allowing Wembanyama to be a defensive menace. Put him on a non shooter and allow him to constantly be near the paint. San Antonio’s chances of winning this game are very high, they just need contributions from everyone, Wembanyama in the paint defensively, and to protect the ball.
San Antonio Spurs 3 Keys to Victory Against the Thunder in Season Opener