The San Antonio Spurs will look to regain the top spot in the Western Conference on Saturday, when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at the Frost Bank Center.

The Spurs fell to second place after the Los Angeles Lakers‘ narrow win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. They have a chance to get back to No. 1 with a victory over a Pelicans team on a two-game losing streak.

Tonight’s game is also the first matchup of the season between the Southwest Division teams. The Spurs have won six of the last 10 games against the Pelicans dating back to February 2, 2024.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans

On Friday, the San Antonio Spurs released their injury report for the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Spurs listed five players on their report, but only three of them are dealing with injuries.

Dylan Harper is set to miss his second straight game due to a left hip external rotator strain suffered against the Detroit Pistons. Harper is expected to miss one to three weeks, depending on how his body feels during the recovery process.

Tobias Harris remains sidelined as he recovers from a strained left calf suffered in training camp. Harris has yet to make his Spurs debut, which is expected to be next month. It’s unclear if it will be before or after Christmas.

Rookie Jayden Quaintance is also out as he continues his rehab from offseason right knee surgery. Quaintance has no timetable for his NBA debut since he underwent two surgeries in a span of a year.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Maliq Brown have also been ruled out against the Pelicans, but they are not injured. They have been assigned to the Spurs’ G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, as part of their two-way deals.

Spurs This Season

After making the NBA Finals last season, the San Antonio Spurs entered the new campaign as among the favorites to win the Western Conference.

Victor Wembanyama was also touted to win the MVP, though he started the season slowly, as did the Spurs. They went 0-2, but they didn’t panic and put together a 12-game winning streak.

The Spurs are 13-3, with losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons. Wembanyama is averaging 28.6 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.9 blocks.

As a team, the Spurs are averaging 117.5 points per game this season, which is sixth in the league. Their defense is even better, ranking fourth as they allow just 106.3 points per game.