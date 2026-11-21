ESPN estimates that injured guard Dylan Harper will rejoin his San Antonio Spurs teammates during the Dec. 13 game against the LA Clippers.

If the ESPN estimate checks out, Harper will miss the Spurs’ NBA Cup knockout run unless he’s cleared to return before Dec. 4. Following San Antonio’s Dec. 3 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the weeklong knockout rounds begin Dec. 4 and conclude with the championship game in Indianapolis on Dec. 11.

A Dec. 13 return represents a worst-case scenario, as it would sideline Harper for nearly a month. Because that timeline is conservative, there is a strong chance he could return in time for the NBA Cup knockout rounds.

Dylan Harper Injury Update

Harper, who strained his left hip rotator in Tuesday’s loss to the Detroit Pistons, is officially slated to miss two to three weeks. However, conflicting reports have emerged regarding his return: ESPN’s Michael C. Wright noted Harper could be back by the first week of December, giving him a strong chance to play in the NBA Cup knockouts.

“Even though the timetable is 2-to-3 weeks for Dylan Harper, hearing he could be back as soon as the first week of December,” the Spurs beat writer reported via X.

“Obviously, the Spurs always err on the side of caution. But first week of Dec. isn’t out of the realm of possibilities,” he added.

Dylan Harper Return Date

The consensus around the Spurs is that they dodged a bullet after MRIs revealed a hip rotator strain rather than a more severe groin injury. Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson admittedly feared he had lost his star guard for an extended period after Harper slipped on the court and had to be helped to the locker room by teammates.

“The visuals and optics of falls, potential injuries, whatever you want to call it, can be impressionable and that one did not look great,” Johnson said before Thursday’s game against the Clippers. “And so there’s a lot of WebMD (searching), and you try to not let your mind run the wrong way, and you hope for the best, but you really don’t know. And it’s part of things we can’t control.

“So just very lucky, fortunate, and mostly just happy for Dylan. Obviously, there’ll be some (recovery) time, but very best-case scenario for a lot of the things that could have been.”

Harper is averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his first season as a full-time starter. The Spurs have started Julian Champagnie amid his injury absence.