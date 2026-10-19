Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama Turns Heads With Latest Comments on Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have developed one of the NBA’s most intriguing rivalries, with Victor Wembanyama and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerging as two of the league’s biggest superstars.

However, despite the competitive nature of their relationship, Wembanyama recently offered some revealing comments about the Thunder’s franchise player that might surprise fans who believe there is genuine animosity between the two.

Speaking with reporters, Wembanyama expressed admiration for Gilgeous-Alexander and the consistency required to remain among the NBA’s elite. His remarks, shared by Spurs reporter Matt Guzman, provided an interesting perspective on how the San Antonio superstar views his Oklahoma City counterpart.

Rather than dismissing his rival, Wembanyama acknowledged just how difficult it is to sustain greatness throughout an NBA career.

Victor Wembanyama Shares Honest Thoughts About Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

“It’s so impressive. It’s so impressive because I’m now seeing firsthand what it feels like, what it looks like to play intentionally. To play in the Finals. To play nine-plus months of NBA basketball,” Wembanyama said.

The Spurs star continued by questioning how players such as Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić manage to maintain their excellence over extended careers.

“And I wonder how these guys do it for 10, 15 years … it’s the most impressive thing about great NBA players.”

Those comments carry particular significance considering the growing rivalry between San Antonio and Oklahoma City. Wembanyama and Gilgeous-Alexander are two of the NBA’s most recognizable talents, and their respective franchises have championship aspirations.

Naturally, that competition has created passionate discussions among both fan bases about which superstar deserves greater recognition. However, Wembanyama’s latest remarks demonstrate that competing against another superstar doesn’t necessarily prevent a player from appreciating his accomplishments.

Spurs and Thunder Rivalry Comes With Mutual Respect

Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of basketball’s premier offensive players, combining remarkable consistency with an ability to control games through his scoring and decision-making.

Wembanyama, meanwhile, brings a completely different skill set, using his extraordinary size, defensive instincts and expanding offensive arsenal to influence games.

Their contrasting styles make the Spurs-Thunder matchup particularly compelling, especially as both franchises look toward sustained championship contention. Still, Wembanyama’s comments suggest he understands something that can occasionally get lost in debates surrounding NBA rivalries.

Being talented enough to compete with the league’s best players is one accomplishment. Maintaining that standard year after year is another challenge entirely. For Wembanyama, Gilgeous-Alexander represents one of the players who have demonstrated what sustained excellence looks like.

And while the Spurs superstar undoubtedly wants to surpass Oklahoma City’s franchise centerpiece on the court, his latest comments make one thing clear. Respect and rivalry can exist at the same time.