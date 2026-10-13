Spurs Veteran Point Guard Explains Re-Signing With Team

San Antonio Spurs veteran point guard Jordan McLaughlin explained why he decided to re-sign with the team in free agency.

McLaughlin, who has played 62 games with San Antonio over the past two seasons, re-signed with the team on a one-year, veteran’s minimum deal for $3.3 million this offseason despite the fact that he had interest from other teams, teams where he may have had a chance to get more playing time.

Jordan McLaughlin Explains Re-Signing With Spurs

Per veteran Spurs beat reporter Tom Orsborn, McLaughlin received interest from the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, and Utah Jazz in free agency, but he turned down all of those opportunities for the chance to return to San Antonio.

“You hear nothing but good things before coming into the organization, but when you’re in it and you actually see it, they take care of their players,” McLaughlin said.

Spurs Are NBA Championship Favorites

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Spurs are the co-favorites to capture the 2026-27 NBA Championship, sitting at +270 betting odds right now alongside the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When you look at it that way, then it makes total sense why McLaughlin re-signed with San Antonio, even knowing that he is unlikely to get any starts this year with De’Aaron Fox entrenched as the team’s starting point guard.

Still, for a veteran like McLaughlin, the chance to win an NBA Championship is something that he can’t pass up. Plus, even if he doesn’t start for San Antonio this year, he will still be a valuable player off the team’s bench, helping spell Fox when he needs a breather or potentially playing more minutes in blowout games.

With Spurs superstar center Victor Wembanyama leading the way, the Spurs will have every opportunity to get back to the NBA Finals this season, only this time win it, after they were upset by the New York Knicks in the finals this past season.

They are an excellent team from top to bottom with a stacked player roster, so look for San Antonio to be among the final teams remaining this season when the playoffs are all said and done.