Without star guard Dylan Harper, the San Antonio Spurs took care of business at Frost Bank Center on Thursday night with a 12-point victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Harper, one of the league’s rapidly-ascending young stars, suffered a hip injury with just over 50 seconds remaining in regulation of the Spurs’ matchup with the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Attempting to catch a pass from guard Stephon Castle, Harper slipped awkwardly and appeared to injure his groin area.

So far, all indications confirm that Harper escaped major injury.

More Good News Pours in for Spurs After Star Guard’s Injury

When Harper, 20, went down in the closing moments of Tuesday’s game, Spurs fans were bracing for a long injury absence. The play Harper injured his hip looked jarring, to say the least, but the good news is that the rising star guard didn’t incur more than a hip strain. While Harper could miss up to three weeks, NBA insider Shams Charania reported Friday that Harper could return to the court in as little as two weeks, which is incredibly welcome news for San Antonio.

“The visuals and optics of falls, potential injuries, whatever you want to call it, can be impressionable and that one did not look great,” Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson expressed before Thursday night’s contest against the Clippers. “And so there’s a lot of WebMD (searching), and you try to not let your mind run the wrong way, and you hope for the best, but you really don’t know. And it’s part of things we can’t control.

“So just very lucky, fortunate, and mostly just happy for Dylan. Obviously, there’ll be some (recovery) time, but very best-case scenario for a lot of the things that could have been.”

In other good news, the Spurs’ schedule stacks up favorably when taking into account how long Harper could be sidelined. San Antonio already took care of business Thursday — a 124-112 win over the Clippers, giving the Spurs their 13 victory of the season and their ninth in 10 games — and don’t face their next true test until Nov. 27 against the Lakers. (With all due respect to the Portland Trail Blazers, whom the Spurs beat down by 22 points 13 days ago.)

S.A. Has Worthy Harper Replacement Ready to Go

With Harper sidelined, forward Julian Champagnie has his number called.

Champagnie, 25, was a vital component of the Spurs’ march to the NBA Finals last season, with the sharpshooting forward connecting on 61 3-pointers on a 39.6 percent clip in 23 postseason games. Champagnie has soundly proven his worth as a starter, as the Spurs achieved victories in 21 of 24 games that Champagnie started alongside the team’s regulars.

On Thursday, Champagnie made his presence felt, recording 20 points and four rebounds while shooting 8-for-14 overall and 4-for-9 from long range, helping the Spurs pull away from the Clippers late in the game.

With Champagnie at his best, the Spurs may not miss a beat during Harper’s absence.