Riding a 12-game winning streak and fresh off another dominant stretch from Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs return to Frost Bank Center on Tuesday night looking to stay unbeaten in November against a depleted Detroit Pistons squad.

At 12-2 overall and sitting atop the Western Conference, the San Antonio Spurs have not lost since late October. Tuesday’s matchup pits one of the NBA’s sharpest two-way machines against an 8-4 Detroit squad that has quietly climbed into third place in the East—even as injuries continue to test its depth.

Victor Wembanyama Sets the Tone for San Antonio’s Surge

Wembanyama enters Tuesday’s contest fresh off being named Western Conference Player of the Week, averaging 28.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, and a league-leading 4.3 blocks per game across 14 starts while shooting 53.5% from the floor. In Sunday’s 110-102 road victory over the Utah Jazz, the 7-foot-4 center anchored both ends with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks.

Around Wembanyama, head coach Mitch Johnson’s rotation has dominated on both sides of the ball. San Antonio averages 118.8 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing just 105.9 points per outing (third in the league), owning a +12.9 average scoring margin. The Spurs also lead the NBA in rebounding at 48.6 boards per game, winning the battle on the glass by six rebounds a night.

San Antonio enters Tuesday largely intact on the health front. Veteran forward Tobias Harris (left calf strain) and rookie forward Jayden Quaintance (right knee surgery) remain out, leaving the Spurs’ core rotation—featuring De’Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle, and Julian Champagnie—at full strength.

Pistons Arrive in San Antonio With Growing Injury List

The Detroit Pistons face a steep uphill climb after announcing Tuesday morning that two more rotation pieces will sit out. Sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who has averaged 17.4 points per game on 43.1% three-point shooting, will be re-evaluated in one week due to a left quadriceps strain suffered in Saturday’s 137-117 loss to Miami. Rookie forward Ron Holland II (4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds per game) was also ruled out with a left knee contusion and bone bruise.

Those setbacks compound an already crowded injury report for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Starting center Jalen Duren remains sidelined with a right hamstring strain, Taurean Prince is out with right knee soreness, and guard Isaiah Joe is listed as doubtful with a right hip contusion.

That places an even heavier burden on All-Star guard Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 25.7 points, 7.9 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Without Duren anchoring the paint or Robinson spacing the floor, Detroit will rely heavily on Paul Reed, Ausar Thompson, and Kevin Huerter—who logged 38 minutes against the Heat—to keep pace.