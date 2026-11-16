Victor Wembanyama had a dominant week for the Spurs that led them to extend their win streak to 12 games. He was a beast on both sides of the ball. NBA Communications on X reported that Wembanyama won Western Conference Player of the Week after an impressive performance through multiple games. Wembanyama has been really consistent throughout their 12 game win streak.

Victor Wembanyama and His Dominance

Getty SAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 13: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs goes for a rebound against Golden State Warriors in the first half of a Emirates Cup game at Frost Bank Center on November 13, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Wembanyama led San Antonio to a 4-0 record this past week. During the four games, he averaged 27.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5 blocks per game. He showcased his ability to be a threat on both ends of the floor. His three-point shot, which struggled early on, has now been going in. Wembanyama has also been a bailout option for his guards to throw a lob at the rim, where only Wembanyama can catch it.

He has started abusing the paint way more than he previously did. One of the biggest critiques about his game is being that tall and not going to the paint. During this win streak, he has gone to the paint way more and dunked everything thrown up to him. Defensively, he blocks everything that goes in the paint, and when he doesn’t, he makes players change their shot and pass out.

The Next Test

Getty SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – NOVEMBER 15: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs rushes the ball up the court during the second half of their game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on November 15, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images)

Wembanyama will look to continue his masterful play against a good Pistons team. Detroit will be without Jalen Duren, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. This will still be a test for Wembanyama to build on after an impressive week. He will need to establish the paint game early and continue the lobs that no team has been able to stop so far.

Western Conference Player of the Week is a good thing for Wembanyama. It acknowledges how dominant he has been and how well the Spurs have been doing. After their 0-2 start, they have been one of the best teams in the league. Everyone will be waiting to see if Wembanyama can continue his play against a good Pistons team.