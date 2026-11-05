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Victor Wembanyama Plays Most Dominant First Half in Spurs History

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SAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 2 : Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 2, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

There’s never been an NBA player like Victor Wembanyama.

And there maybe has never been a first half like the one Wemby had on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs’ superstar put up a stat line that was so impressive that it had only ever been done in San Antonio history by David Robinson and Tim Duncan — except they had only made it happen over the course of a whole game. Wembanyama did it in one half.

Let’s break it down.

Wemby Stats

GettySAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 2 : Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs blocks shot from Keynote George #3 of the Utah Jazz in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 2, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

In the first half on Wednesday night, Wembanyama scored 29 points. Yeah, that’s pretty good.

And he grabbed 15 rebounds — impressive for sure.

Wemby added 5 assists. That’s quite the contribution.

And Wembanyama even had two steals.

It was one of the most absurd halves of basketball ever played.

In fact, it hasn’t been equaled in at least the last 30 years, according to ESPN.

And how about this? Here’s that stat about Robinson and Duncan:

There truly is no one like Wembanyama.

Stats That Matter and Don’t Matter

There are some stats that don’t tell a whole story.

Wemby’s stat line in the first half on Wednesday tells a pretty darn full story.

He was disappointed a week ago at the Spurs’ 1-2 start, but he has taken the whole situation into his own hands and turned things around.

Teammates can’t help but respond when your superstar is going for 29 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals in one half of play.

That’s superhuman, but Wembanyama certainly seems to fit that billing.

It’s just one of those nights where you feel bad for the opponent. No matter what the Mavs did against Wemby, they weren’t going to stop him.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Victor Wembanyama Plays Most Dominant First Half in Spurs History

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