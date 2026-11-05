Victor Wembanyama Plays Most Dominant First Half in Spurs History

There’s never been an NBA player like Victor Wembanyama.

And there maybe has never been a first half like the one Wemby had on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Spurs’ superstar put up a stat line that was so impressive that it had only ever been done in San Antonio history by David Robinson and Tim Duncan — except they had only made it happen over the course of a whole game. Wembanyama did it in one half.

Let’s break it down.

Wemby Stats

In the first half on Wednesday night, Wembanyama scored 29 points. Yeah, that’s pretty good.

And he grabbed 15 rebounds — impressive for sure.

Wemby added 5 assists. That’s quite the contribution.

And Wembanyama even had two steals.

It was one of the most absurd halves of basketball ever played.

In fact, it hasn’t been equaled in at least the last 30 years, according to ESPN.

Victor Wembanyama is the first player in the last 30 NBA seasons to record all of the following in a single half: 25+ PTS

10+ REB

5+ BLK https://t.co/8QLrpEEPaq — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 5, 2026

And how about this? Here’s that stat about Robinson and Duncan:

There’s only been 3 players in Spurs history to have 29 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals in a GAME. David Robinson (9) and Tim Duncan (2) Victor Wembanyama has 29/15/5/2 in the first HALF tonight. — Jordan Howenstine (@AirlessJordan) November 5, 2026

There truly is no one like Wembanyama.

Stats That Matter and Don’t Matter

There are some stats that don’t tell a whole story.

Wemby’s stat line in the first half on Wednesday tells a pretty darn full story.

He was disappointed a week ago at the Spurs’ 1-2 start, but he has taken the whole situation into his own hands and turned things around.

Teammates can’t help but respond when your superstar is going for 29 points, 15 rebounds, 5 blocks and 2 steals in one half of play.

That’s superhuman, but Wembanyama certainly seems to fit that billing.

It’s just one of those nights where you feel bad for the opponent. No matter what the Mavs did against Wemby, they weren’t going to stop him.