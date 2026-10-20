Victor Wembanyama’s Honest Thoughts on Spurs/Thunder Opener

San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama shared his honest thoughts on facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener.

The NBA typically books the biggest matchups possible for its season-opening slate, and that’s certainly the case this season as the Spurs and the Thunder — the top two teams in the Western Conference — meet on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

It’s a true battle of Western Conference giants, as the Thunder won the NBA Championship two seasons ago and the Spurs made it to the finals this past year, and so now wonder it has Wembanyama pumped up for the season to start.

Victor Wembanyama Excited for Spurs to Face Thunder

Speaking to reporters at practice Monday ahead of the Spurs’ season opener against the Thunder, Wembanyama shared his excitement for the first game of the season against a quality opponent like Oklahoma City.

“Of course, I love it. What I love the most is the quality of the opponent. That’s what we strive for. When you start playing very good people, it means you made it to a very good place,” Wembanyama said.

Spurs Without Tobias Harris for Season Opener

Unfortunately for San Antonio, they will be without a major piece of their team this year as forward Tobias Harris will miss the season opener due to injury.

Despite Harris being out, though, the Spurs are still -2.5-point favorites to win this game, per DraftKings Sportsbook, showing just how much faith the oddsmakers have in the Spurs this year, which makes sense, given how well they played last season and the continued improvement of the team’s young stars, including Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper, among others.

On paper, the Spurs are a stacked team that can make another deep playoff run and get back to the NBA Finals, only this time to win it all instead of finishing as the runner-up, which they did last year when they lost to the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals. If that’s the case, then Wembanyama will certainly play a big part in that.