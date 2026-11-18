The Toronto Raptors could be looking to add another veteran star to their roster to pair up with Kawhi Leonard.

The Toronto Raptors have been linked in trade ideas to acquire former Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion Anthony Davis to pair with newly acquired Leonard.

Raptors Look To Address Frontcourt Woes

Following a blockbuster trade that brought Leonard back to Canada, the Raptors have looked to address ongoing interior and center-position questions to elevate their playoff ceiling in the Eastern Conference.

NBA insider Jake Fischer noted that Toronto had already explored trading for Davis while big-game hunting before finalizing the Leonard deal.

“Generally around the league, people look at Jakob, R.J., and Quickley’s deal as negative value contracts, but they’ve got the salary to potentially match and move out the door to make a move,” Fischer said in a live stream with Blacher Report. “And they were one of the few teams, in addition to Atlanta, that was on and in the mix for Anthony Davis when Dallas was looking at moving him to a different situation.”

Acquiring the 10-time All-Star, who is playing on a $175 million contract with the Washington Wizards, would give Toronto elite interior defense and two-way versatility to anchor their championship push once Leonard returns from his left knee recovery, though Davis’s ongoing durability remains a notable factor

Various trade ideas and packages could revolve around the contracts of RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and big man Jakob Poeltl.

“We know that from last trade deadline through the summer, the Raptors were looking at various trades involving Immanuel Quickley and R.J. Barrett’s contract, in addition to Jakob Poeltl. And they were able to get Kawhi Leonard without moving any of those pieces. Not that they would have preferred, of course, to move those pieces instead of Brandon Ingram, but that means that they still have salary that they have looked at in trades, and I do believe and have heard that they will be another team that continues to look to make upgrades,” Fischer said.

Through the first 13 games of the 2026-2027 NBA regular season with the Washington Wizards, Anthony Davis is averaging 24.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while playing 33.9 minutes per contest.

Offensively, Davis is shooting efficiently at 51.7% from the field and a career-best 86.1% from the free-throw line, while connecting on 31.0% of his 3-point attempts.

Wizards are 4-11 this season and could be looking to move on from Davis to give more trust on their young roster.

Kawhi Leonard Continues To Sit Out For The Toronto Raptors

Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined due to left knee swelling and will miss at least one more week of action.

The seven-time All-Star has made progress in his strength and conditioning program and has been doing individual on-court work but the Raptors announced he will be re-evaluated in another week.

Sidelined since Oct. 23, Leonard has missed 11 games this season while averaging 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals in his first two appearances.

The Raptors badly need Kawhi back, as the team is currently at 5-9 this season and has lost five straight games.

The team has been led by Scottie Barnes while Leonard is out.