The Toronto Raptors will now have forward Scottie Barnes in the team’s lineup tonight against the Washington Wizards.

The Raptors have lost five straight games and desperately need a win against the Wizards to snap their losing skid, but they won’t have Barnes in the lineup tonight.

Scottie Barnes Out Against Wizards

Per Underdog NBA, Barnes is out of the Raptors’ lineup against Washington due to injury management.

“Scottie Barnes (injury management) ruled out Wednesday.”

In addition to Barnes being out, swingman RJ Barrett is questionable with a hamstring injury.

“RJ Barrett (hamstring) questionable Wednesday.”

The Raptors are, of course, already missing superstar forward Kawhi Leonard, so the team is in a bit of trouble tonight with Barnes also out of the team’s lineup, and potentially Barrett, as well.

Raptors in Poor Form

The Raptors have not played well this season, which has been very disappointing for Raptors fans, who hoped that the squad would take a big step forward after making a big push during the playoffs last season, nearly taking out the Cleveland Cavaliers as a huge underdog.

That playoff series led to GM Bobby Webster making the decision to push his chips in and get Leonard back from the Los Angeles Clippers, but Leonard has only played two games this season for Toronto, who have struggled most of the season, but especially since Leonard went down with a knee injury.

The team just doesn’t appear to be very good this season, and with all of these injuries mounting, they continue to fall in the standings, as the Raptors currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

The good news for Toronto is that there are some truly terrible teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, including the Wizards, who have been terrible this season. That’s why Wednesday’s game between Toronto and Washington is such a big game for the Raptors, as it would give them a little bit more separation from their position at No. 9 in the standings and the rest of the bottom feeders in the East this season, which includes the Wizards.