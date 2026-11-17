With just five wins on the season, the Toronto Raptors didn’t envision occupying a play-in seed less than a month into the 2026-27 season.

The Raptors have faced major adversity this season, but they have also been flat-out poor at times. Just 5-8 on the season, getting healthier may help the Raptors play more like the team that was expected to challenge for a top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Getting star swingman Scottie Barnes back to 100 percent will help, and merely getting Kawhi Leonard on the court should provide a major boost. But could the franchise look toward making a splashy trade soon?

Proposed Trade Has Raptors Landing Multi-Time All-Star Guard

The Raptors had an impressive finish to the 2025-26 season, taking an eventual Eastern Conference finalist in the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven hard-fought games, and that was without Leonard, who recorded a career-high in points a season ago. It has often felt like one area Toronto could use a powerful boost is in the backcourt, with all due respect to Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes five-time All-Star Devin Booker could be an answer for the Raptors. Here is the proposed trade that sends Booker, who has spent 11 seasons in Phoenix, to Toronto.

Raptors receive: Devin Booker and Luke Kennard, who is trade eligible on Dec. 15.

Suns receive: RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, 2029 first round pick and a 2030 first round pick swap

In this proposed trade, the Raptors surrender what is the bulk of their little remaining tradeable draft picks to make a splash for Booker, who is perennially among the top scorers in the NBA.

“Defenses currently content with forcing RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley to beat them would want no part of placing the same wager with Booker, who has basically been a 26-point, six-assist machine for a decade now,” Buckley wrote. “Having him, Leonard and Barnes in the same offense would present a true pick-your-poison puzzle for opponents. It’s an aggressive move to ship out a starting backcourt, obviously, but Toronto already veered into aggressive mode with that Leonard deal.”

Would Phoenix Do This Trade?; Barrett an Often-Speculated Trade Candidate

The bigger question here is if the Suns would part ways with the player they have called the face of the franchise since 2015. Buckley believes Phoenix should consider moving Booker.

“That would be a sizable victory, since the draft capital is the real prize for Phoenix,” Buckley argued. “The Suns could try holding out for more, but a future first-round pick and a future first-round pick swap (both unprotected) would be a hefty haul for a 30-year-old who could be more really good than great — while being paid as a no-doubt elite (roughly $250 million between now and 2029-30).”

As for Toronto, Barrett is one player who has frequently emerged in NBA trade rumors. With the 26-year-old delivering elite scoring production, Barrett figures to have a trade market out there, and with the rumblings out there suggesting that the Raptors have run their course with Barrett growing stronger, the former first round pick could be on the hottest trade candidates around the deadline to make deals in February.