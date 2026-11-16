Scottie Barnes Makes Strong Statement After Raptors’ OT Loss to Knicks

On Sunday, the Toronto Raptors came up short against the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors blew a 13-point lead as the Knicks survived in overtime, 112-108. It was the Raptors’ fourth straight loss and the third straight game they blew a double-digit loss to a top Eastern Conference team.

The Raptors led the Boston Celtics by 22 points last Wednesday, but lost 98-93. They also built a 17-point advantage over the Philadelphia 76ers two days earlier, but suffered a 123-112 defeat.

Scottie Barnes Reacts to Another Blown Raptors Lead

Speaking to reporters after another blown lead, Toronto Raptors star Scottie Barnes shared a strong statement about the team.

Barnes was frustrated by the loss, but he’s feeling positive about the Raptors getting better as the season continues.

“I think after we watch the film, this one’s really going to sting,” Barnes said via Michael Grange of Sportsnet. “And that’s what’s going to have to create those uncomfortable conversations when we get to practice (on Monday). We’re going to look around, we’re going to talk, and we’re going to have those real conversations on what happened and why we lost this game.”

“That’s how we’re going to get better from it,” the forward continued. “It’s great we were in that situation, going back and forth, lost by four, went to OT, but I’m looking forward to practice tomorrow when we can look each other in the eyes and tell each other what’s going on.”

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The Raptors dropped 5-8 for the season. They currently sit ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They have also lost seven of their last 10 games.

It’s still early in the season, and the Raptors will have Kawhi Leonard back later this month.

Scottie Barnes on His Adductor Injury

To be fair to the Toronto Raptors, they didn’t have Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes in their losses to the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard remains out due to a left knee injury, while Barnes dealt with an adductor injury that kept him sidelined for four games.

In his postgame interview on Sunday, Barnes revealed that he already had a hip injury before his adductor strain.

“Honestly, the way my body feels now, it’s kind of really the best I’ve felt all season, so I feel great,” Barnes said. “The hip was hurting already, and then the (adductor) was something different, and then it was just kind of rough for me sleeping at night, lying down, relaxing by myself, so it became more serious.”

With Barnes now healthy, the Raptors are inching closer to a full roster upon the return of Leonard.