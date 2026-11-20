On Friday, the Toronto Raptors visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

It’s part of the 2026 NBA Cup, with the Raptors looking to climb up the East Group A standings. They are 1-1, while the Pistons are 1-0.

Friday’s game is also the first matchup of the season between the Raptors and Pistons. The Raptors will look to snap a six-game losing streak that has sent them down to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report vs. Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors released their injury report on Thursday, ahead of their game against the Detroit Pistons. Six players are on their injury report, and all of them will miss Friday’s contest.

Kawhi Leonard remains sidelined due to his left knee injury. Leonard has not played since October 23 and has already received treatment. He is expected to be out for at least one week, as per the Raptors’ latest medical update.

RJ Barrett will miss his second consecutive game with a strained right hamstring. Barrett will be out for at least two weeks, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Collin Murray-Boyles has been ruled out after being put in concussion protocol. He played just five minutes in the Raptors’ previous game against the Washington Wizards. He was initially diagnosed with an illness before being diagnosed with a concussion.

Nate Bittle, Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jaden Bradley are assigned to the NBA G League. Bittle and McCullar are signed to two-way contracts, while Bradley was sent down to gain experience and playing time.

Concerning Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Injury

Kawhi Leonard has only played two games for the Toronto Raptors this season. Leonard was ruled out indefinitely after his left knee became inflamed, and he had to undergo treatment.

According to Josh Lewenberg of TSN, Leonard is dealing with a “jumper’s knee,” the same condition the Raptors managed in his lone season with the franchise in 2019.

It’s a concerning update since a “jumper’s knee” will require management for the rest of the season. The Raptors will need to start winning games without Leonard if they want a shot at making the playoffs.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet opined that the Raptors’ season isn’t lost since Leonard is making progress in his recovery.

“Leonard is progressing well, and the sources I spoke with are confident that the mystery condition that has kept him out of the lineup to this stage won’t be a season-long issue,” Grange wrote. “‘We don’t anticipate any setbacks after this,’ was how one put it.”

The Raptors are 5-10 this season and are 0-7 against teams with a better record than them.