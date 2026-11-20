Scottie Barnes has turned himself into a solid NBA player. He possesses an all-around style of play, often contributing in multiple ways throughout a game. In his sixth season in the NBA, he’s raised his game to another level, attempting to put his team on his back.

As the unquestioned leader of the Toronto Raptors, Barnes has taken his scoring to new heights so far this season. Through 10 total games played, he’s averaging a career-high, 23.8 points per game. He’s also putting up a career-high in field-goal attempts (19.9 per game).

While his all-around offensive-game ranks him as one of the most valuable players in the league, it’s his defense that provides much of his worth. He currently ranks No. 8 in the NBA in steals per game (1.9). And last season, he was rewarded with a top-5 finish in Defensive Player of the Year Award voting. He was also named to an All-Defensive-Team (2nd) for the first time in his career.

Scottie Barnes Expresses Frustration Over Defensive Ranking

While this would be an incredible accomplishment for many, Barnes is apparently really upset about this honor. Barnes feels he was improperly ranked, stating he should’ve been part of the First-Team. He made his feelings known during a sit-down interview with SportsNet in Toronto earlier this week.

“I feel like I’m the best defender in the world. Even if you don’t watch basketball, you can just go to stats. If you don’t want to go to stats, you can just go watch film,” Barnes said.

Last season, Barnes finished No. 5 in DPOY voting. He came in behind the winner of the award, Victor Wembanyama, as well as Chet Holmgren, Ausar Thompson, and Rudy Gobert. At the same time, he was omitted from the All-Defensive First-Team. Derrick White was named over Barnes despite White finishing No. 6 in DPOY voting.

During this week’s conversation with SportsNet Toronto, Barnes dove a little deeper on his emotions the moment he found out he’d been “snubbed”.

“I was in Europe and I had just woken up. I just checked my phone and I just seen this bull crap,” Barnes said.

Barnes Cementing Raptors Legacy With Strong Play

Barnes has been a success story from Day 1 of his NBA career. He was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft. He’s lived up to expectations, and then some. He won the Rookie of the Year Award, averaging 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game in 74 total games in played that season.

This season, he’s averaging 23.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in 10 total games played. He’s accomplished all of this without his new running-mate, Kawhi Leonard. The oft-injured star, has played just two total games this season following his acquisition from the Los Angeles Clippers this offseason.

Barnes missed the Raptors most recent game, a 103-99 loss to the Washington Wizards on November 18th, due to a groin injury. After a 5-4 start to the season, the Raptors have now lost six consecutive games. Their next chance at victory, and Barnes’ return to game action, will come on Friday, on the road, against the Detroit Pistons.