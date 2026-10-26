Darko Rajakovic Reacts to Raptors Scottie Barnes Scoring 0 Points

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic shared his reaction to superstar forward Scottie Barnes scoring 0 points for the Raptors.

With Kawhi Leonard unable to suit up due to a knee injury, the Raptors were hoping that Barnes would have a huge game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

However, the opposite happened as Barnes had the worst game of his professional NBA career to date, scoring 0 points on 0-of-12 shooting from the field. He also did not attempt a free throw for the Raptors, who lost 117-94 against the Timberwolves, as Toronto dropped to 2-1 on the young season.

Darko Rajakovic Comments After Terrible Game by Scottie Barnes

Speaking to reporters following the game, coach Rajakovic shared his reaction to Barnes scoring 0 points, explaining that he didn’t think the Timberwolves did anything special to stop Barnes, just that he missed open shots.

“I don’t think they did anything, to be honest with you, that they got him off the game. He just missed his shots. All the shots that he took in the game, I thought they were good shots. This is not going to happen again to Scottie. Scottie is going to make those shots next time. I didn’t see anything special that they did to him to get him off balance,” Rajakovic said.

Scottie Barnes Will Be Fine

There is no sugarcoating things: this was an absolutely terrible performance by Barnes in a game where they really needed him to step up and play well with Leonard out.

Instead, he had the worst game imaginable for Toronto, who were essentially blown out on the road by Minnesota.

That being said, if there is anyone who is going to bounce back from a bad game like this, it’s Barnes, who has proven during his NBA career to this point that he is one of the NBA’s elite players.

This was just a bad night, and sometimes that happens in this league. It just so happens that Barnes had his bad night in the same game where Leonard was also out, which put a microscope on his poor performance against Minnesota.