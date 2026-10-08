Toronto Raptors Get Good Kawhi Leonard News Ahead of Next Preseason Game

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting for Kawhi Leonard to play in his first preseason game. Leonard returned to Toronto this offseason via trade.
However, Leonard was not cleared to play in the Raptors’ first preseason game on October 3 against the Miami Heat.
The Raptors are being cautious with Leonard, who continues to ease himself into the regular season despite having a healthy summer.
Leonard to Play in the Preseason?
According to Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Toronto Raptors are expected to keep Kawhi Leonard out in their second preseason game. It’s on Saturday in Vancouver against Leonard’s former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.
It would have been a quick reunion between Leonard and the Clippers following a tumultuous offseason. The Clippers were punished by the NBA for circumventing the salary cap, which involved Leonard and his uncle.
Grange added that Leonard could make his preseason debut for the Raptors on Tuesday against the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks.
“The Raptors have pretty much confirmed that Leonard won’t be playing on Saturday in Vancouver, where they play their second of five pre-season games,” Grange wrote. “That makes it a good bet his first time playing with his new teammates against a live opponent will be next Tuesday, when the Raptors host the New York Knicks.”
Grange also expects Leonard to play one more preseason game. It could be one of the final two against the Knicks and Detroit Pistons. It’s a back-to-back schedule, so it’s not surprising if Leonard is kept out in one of them.
Leonard is coming off a relatively healthy final season with the Clippers. He played in 65 games, averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game and flirted with a 50/40/90. He finished at 50.5 percent from the field, 38.7 percent from 3-point range and 89.2 percent from the free-throw line.
Raptors Prediction by NBA Scout
Speaking to Sports Illustrated, an anonymous NBA scout has some concerns with the Toronto Raptors this season.
Kawhi Leonard’s health will always linger, but the scout is more worried about the lack of shooting around the Raptors superstar.
However, the scout sees the Raptors finishing above the NBA play-in tournament spots in a loaded Eastern Conference.
“Adding Kawhi, the go-to guy that puts everybody in their roles, like Scottie (Barnes) No. 2, RJ (Barrett) No. 3, and then (Immanuel) Quickley‘s No. 4 with their group,” the scout said. “I think they’ll be better than they were last year and they’ll compete to stay out of the play-in, like the six, seven seed area.”
The Raptors officially begin the 2026-27 NBA season on October 21 at the Scotiabank Arena against the Chicago Bulls.
Toronto Raptors Get Good Kawhi Leonard News Ahead of Next Preseason Game