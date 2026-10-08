Toronto Raptors Get Good Kawhi Leonard News Ahead of Next Preseason Game

The Toronto Raptors are still waiting for Kawhi Leonard to play in his first preseason game. Leonard returned to Toronto this offseason via trade.

However, Leonard was not cleared to play in the Raptors’ first preseason game on October 3 against the Miami Heat.

The Raptors are being cautious with Leonard, who continues to ease himself into the regular season despite having a healthy summer.

Leonard to Play in the Preseason?

According to Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Toronto Raptors are expected to keep Kawhi Leonard out in their second preseason game. It’s on Saturday in Vancouver against Leonard’s former team, the Los Angeles Clippers.

It would have been a quick reunion between Leonard and the Clippers following a tumultuous offseason. The Clippers were punished by the NBA for circumventing the salary cap, which involved Leonard and his uncle.

Grange added that Leonard could make his preseason debut for the Raptors on Tuesday against the defending NBA champions, the New York Knicks.