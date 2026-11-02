Kawhi Leonard Gets Good News on Injury Front for Raptors

Toronto Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard got good news on the injury front as he works his way back from a knee injury.

Leonard is currently out with knee swelling, with no exact timetable for his return known at this point; some reports say he will be out for days and others say he will be out for weeks or longer.

While he still doesn’t have an exact return date listed, Leonard is said to be doing well as he works his way back from injury.

Kawhi Leonard Is Feeling Better

Per Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, who spoke to the media ahead of the Raptors’ loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, Leonard is “doing well,” and the team will provide a more detailed update for the media on Tuesday.

“Darko Rajakovic says Kawhi Leonard is “doing well” and there will be an update on Tuesday. (Team will be off Tue, so possible it’s just a statement until media Wed),” wrote Raptors reporter Blake Murphy on his X.

Kawhi Leonard This Year

Leonard has only played in two games for the Raptors this season, averaging 19.5 points with 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, as the team won both of the games in which he played.

Unfortunately for Toronto, they lost Leonard really early in the season and have struggled since he’s gone with injury, with a 1-3 record in games that he hasn’t played. The team, of course, hopes to get their star back as soon as possible, but with him being rather injury-prone throughout his brilliant basketball career, the Raptors are taking their time with him instead of rushing Leonard back to the court.

On Monday, the Raptors play against the Los Angeles Clippers, Leonard’s former club, though he won’t go up against his former squad. The Raptors, despite losing on Sunday to the Lakers, are the favorites to beat the Clippers on Monday night, even though Leonard isn’t playing for Toronto, as the team will see their former guard, Gradey Dick, who has been playing great basketball for the Clippers in his first year since being traded by the Raptors.