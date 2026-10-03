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Will Kawhi Leonard Make Raptors Debut Tonight? New Details Before Heat Game

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2019 NBA Finals - Game Five
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors warms up prior to Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors tip off the 2026-27 NBA season tonight against the Miami Heat at Videotron Centre. 

The Raptors enter the new season with as many expectations as projected wins, with superstar newcomer Kawhi Leonard looking to take the franchise back to where it was seven years ago, when it won its first-ever NBA championship.

Leonard, 35, finally landed with the Raptors after a trade from the Clippers was stuck for nearly three months as the NBA worked through its investigation into the All-NBA star and the Los Angeles Clippers for salary cap circumvention. With that (thankfully) in the rear view, Leonard and the Raptors can focus on the new season.

Will Kawhi Leonard Play in Tonight’s Contest Between Raptors and Heat?

Toronto Raptors Media Day
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 28: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors speaks to media during the Toronto Raptors media day at Hotel X on September 28, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Especially after it took so long for the Leonard trade to be ratified, fans are seriously itching to see the two-time Finals MVP back in red-and-white. 

Leonard, who averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game last season, has been taking things slowly in the short time he has been back with the Raptors. With the 35-year-old, All-NBA Second Team performer still taking a hands-off approach in training camp, he is unlikely to suit up tonight against the Heat, according to The Canadian Press.

“(Raptors head coach Darko) Rajakovic said he would think about playing Leonard on Saturday, but it seems unlikely as the Raptors have been taking it slow with the oft-injured Leonard in camp, a very light head-to-head drill between the coach and the superstar after Friday’s practice notwithstanding. He has yet to participate in full-contact drills,” the Press wrote.

Joked Rajakovic: “It’s a day-to-day thing with Kawhi, but since he beat me today at one-on-one, maybe he will play against the Heat.”

After playing the Heat on Oct. 3, the Raptors travel to Vancouver to take on the Clippers on Oct. 10.

Adel Ahmad Adel is a writer with over five years of experience covering the NBA. His work has appeared on various media platforms, both national and local. More about Adel Ahmad

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Will Kawhi Leonard Make Raptors Debut Tonight? New Details Before Heat Game

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