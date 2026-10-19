Kawhi Leonard Makes Personal Announcement Ahead of Toronto Raptors Season

Kawhi Leonard is returning to the Toronto Raptors with a new team, a new signature shoe and a reminder of where his basketball journey began.

On Monday, October 19, Leonard appeared in a new promotional video shared by New Balance Basketball on Instagram. The video reflects on his upbringing in Moreno Valley, California, ahead of the October 21 release of his fifth signature basketball shoe, the KAWHI V.

The announcement arrives at an eventful moment for Leonard, who is preparing for his first NBA season back in Toronto following a blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Clippers and the conclusion of a lengthy league investigation.

And unlike some of the developments surrounding Leonard this offseason, the latest news is one he helped create himself.

Kawhi Leonard Shares Personal Video for New Balance Shoe Launch

The New Balance video centers on Leonard’s connection to Moreno Valley, where he grew up before becoming a two-time NBA champion and two-time Finals MVP.

Its narration describes the community as the foundation of his development, recounting lessons about growth, adversity and ambition. The film connects Leonard’s beginnings to his rise as one of basketball’s most recognizable stars.

The campaign promotes the KAWHI V, Leonard’s fifth signature shoe with New Balance, which will be released Wednesday, October 21, for approximately $160.

The shoe features a dual-density FuelCell midsole, a Y-shaped support plate and a lower collar designed to improve mobility. New Balance plans to release the model in Oregano and Blue Oyster colorways.

Leonard also played a larger role in the campaign than simply appearing in its advertisements. New Balance announced in April that he would serve as creative director, helping shape the presentation and storytelling surrounding the new model.

The latest video offers a more personal side of Leonard, whose famously reserved public personality has long been part of his appeal.

Kawhi Leonard Stats Show Why Raptors Made Blockbuster Trade

The sneaker launch comes shortly before Leonard begins another chapter with the Raptors, the franchise he led to its first NBA championship in 2019.

Toronto officially reacquired Leonard from the Clippers in September, sending Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and a package of draft assets to Los Angeles.

Despite entering his 15th NBA season, Leonard is coming off one of the most productive years of his career.

Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 65 games during the 2025-26 season. He also earned All-NBA Second Team honors and finished seventh in MVP voting.

Those numbers help explain Toronto’s willingness to make another major investment in the veteran forward.

Leonard’s first stint with the Raptors lasted just one season, but it ended with a championship and a Finals MVP award. His return gives Toronto another opportunity to build around the player responsible for its greatest postseason run.

What’s the Latest on Kawhi Leonard’s NBA Investigation?

Leonard’s return to Toronto also follows the conclusion of the NBA’s investigation into salary-cap circumvention involving the Clippers and his outside business arrangements.

On September 2, the NBA announced that an independent investigation had found multiple violations of the league’s salary-cap rules. Investigators examined endorsement opportunities involving companies that had business relationships with the Clippers, including Aspiration Partners.

The league fined the Clippers $30 million, stripped the franchise of five future first-round draft picks and suspended owner Steve Ballmer for one year. Leonard was ordered to pay $700,000.

The Clippers disputed the findings, but the NBA announced that the penalties were final and binding. The league also said it would consider additional action if further relevant information emerged.

Leonard’s trade to Toronto, which had previously been delayed while the investigation remained unresolved, subsequently became official.

That leaves Leonard preparing for his Raptors return with the league’s disciplinary ruling behind him, although the controversy surrounding his Clippers tenure remains a significant part of his recent history.

For now, his latest announcement has nothing to do with those proceedings. Instead, Leonard is promoting a shoe built around his game and a campaign centered on the California community that helped shape him.