Raptors Get Troubling Kawhi Leonard Injury Update Amid Return Uncertainty

Kawhi Leonard’s latest injury absence could stretch considerably longer than the Toronto Raptors initially indicated.

The seven-time All-Star is expected to miss approximately three to four weeks because of swelling in his left knee, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

The new timeline reported Thursday suggests Toronto could be without its biggest offseason acquisition until at least the second half of November.

Even then, Leonard’s return is not guaranteed.

Haynes reported that the Raptors intend to reassess Leonard after the three-to-four-week window before determining his next steps.

Chris Haynes Reveals Kawhi Leonard’s Expected Timeline

“I have a little bit more information on this timeline,” Haynes said during his latest video report.

“Sources that relayed to me that Kawhi will actually be out an expected time of around three to four weeks.”

The update offers a more specific picture of Leonard’s recovery than the Raptors provided Tuesday.

Toronto initially announced that Leonard would undergo treatment and rehabilitation for swelling in his left knee and be reevaluated in one week.

Medical imaging revealed no acute injury, an encouraging finding considering Leonard’s extensive injury history.

ESPN’s Shams Charania subsequently reported that the Raptors expected him to miss several weeks.

Haynes’ latest report suggests the wait could be longer than some anticipated.

“I think it’s a little bit longer than what people were expecting, were hoping,” Haynes said.

He added that the team would assess Leonard’s condition toward the end of the projected absence before deciding how to proceed.

That places a possible reassessment around Nov. 19-26, although Toronto has not established an official return date.

Kawhi Leonard’s Injury Disrupts Raptors’ Reunion

Leonard’s latest setback comes just two games into his return to Toronto.

The 35-year-old rejoined the Raptors in September following a blockbuster trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, six years after leading Toronto to its first NBA championship.

He subsequently signed a three-year, $115 million extension.

Leonard averaged 19.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals in his first two games this season.

He was a late scratch before Sunday’s 117-94 loss to Minnesota after experiencing discomfort during warmups.

The injury will also prevent a highly anticipated reunion with his former team.

Toronto visits the Clippers on Monday, Nov. 2, following a game against the Lakers on Sunday.

Leonard’s absence means he is expected to miss his first regular-season opportunity to face the Clippers since the offseason trade.

Raptors Face Difficult Stretch Without Leonard

Toronto showed Wednesday that it can win without its veteran superstar.

Scottie Barnes scored 28 points as the Raptors defeated the Orlando Magic 129-99 at Scotiabank Arena.

RJ Barrett added 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists, helping Toronto bounce back from its loss to Minnesota.

Coach Darko Rajakovic has emphasized the opportunities Leonard’s absence creates for the rest of the roster.

But the Raptors face a demanding November schedule, including road games against Denver and Milwaukee followed by meetings with Boston, Philadelphia and New York.

If Haynes’ projected timeline holds, Leonard could miss much of that stretch.

The Raptors will continue monitoring his left knee while leaning on Barnes, Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to carry a greater offensive burden.

For a team hoping to contend in the Eastern Conference, the immediate concern is getting Leonard healthy.

Haynes’ report makes clear that the wait could extend well beyond Toronto’s initial reevaluation period.