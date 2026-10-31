Raptors’ Scottie Barnes Makes Admission in View of Career-High 41 Points

The Toronto Raptors witnessed Scottie Barnes deliver the most productive scoring performance of his NBA career, but the star forward wasn’t particularly thrilled about the accomplishment.

Barnes admitted his frustration following Toronto’s 121-114 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday, Oct. 30, when he recorded a career-high 41 points.

The 25-year-old explained that the milestone meant little to him immediately after the defeat, while also questioning the officiating after receiving just three free-throw attempts despite his aggressive offensive approach.

His comments arrived following Toronto’s disappointing start to NBA Cup competition, with the organization falling to 3-2 on the young season.

And Barnes wasn’t the only prominent member of the Raptors expressing frustration with the circumstances surrounding Friday’s loss.

Scottie Barnes Admits Frustration After Career-High Performance

Speaking with reporters following Friday’s defeat, Barnes acknowledged that he wasn’t ready to appreciate his individual accomplishment after Toronto failed to secure the victory.

Asked whether breaking his previous scoring record meant anything to him, the former NBA Rookie of the Year offered a candid response.

“Right now, no. I think I’ve got to let some time go by,” Barnes said, according to John Chidley-Hill of The Canadian Press on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Although Barnes entered the season hoping to establish a new personal scoring record, the circumstances surrounding Friday’s performance left him more concerned about the result.

The Raptors forward finished with 41 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 19-of-34 from the field.

His performance represented a remarkable turnaround from Toronto’s Oct. 25 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, when he failed to score despite attempting 12 field goals.

Barnes followed that difficult outing with 28 points against Orlando on Wednesday before surpassing his previous career high of 35 points during Friday’s rematch.

However, the scoring outburst wasn’t enough to prevent Toronto from suffering its second defeat in three games.

And Barnes believed his performance could have been even more productive if officials had awarded him additional opportunities at the foul line.

“Definitely think I could have got to the free-throw line more,” Barnes said, according to The Canadian Press.

The Raptors star attempted only three free throws despite taking 34 shots from the field, a disparity that clearly bothered him.

Raptors Coach Darko Rajakovic Questions Officiating Against Magic

Barnes’ concerns were shared by Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, who offered a more direct assessment of the officiating following Friday’s defeat.

Rajakovic questioned how a player could score 41 points while receiving only three free-throw attempts, especially considering the physical nature of the contest.

The coach described the disparity as unfair, per Michael Grange of Sportsnet on Oct. 31.

Toronto attempted 15 free throws compared to Orlando’s 29, with the Magic converting 25 of their opportunities.

Barnes made two of his three attempts, meaning 39 of his 41 points came from the field.

Rajakovic argued that both teams played aggressively and believed the officials should have applied the same standards to both sides.

However, the free-throw disparity wasn’t the only factor contributing to Toronto’s defeat.

Orlando connected on 18 of its 34 three-point attempts, with Desmond Bane scoring 28 points and Franz Wagner adding 26 points and 11 assists.

The Raptors briefly moved ahead in the fourth quarter before Orlando regained control and secured the seven-point victory.

Barnes’ scoring performance also carried historical significance for Toronto.

According to The Canadian Press, Friday marked his 16th career game with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists, tying DeMar DeRozan for fourth place in franchise history.

Still, Barnes’ immediate reaction illustrated that individual milestones weren’t his priority following the disappointing result.

The Raptors will now attempt to rebound when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Nov. 1, beginning a four-game road trip.