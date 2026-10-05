Raptors Get Important Scottie Barnes Injury News After 24-Point Loss to Heat

The Toronto Raptors were trounced in Saturday’s preseason opener, losing 105-129 to the Miami Heat, although they didn’t have a full army.

Kawhi Leonard sat out of the game, but stars Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley took the court. The Raptors were hit with all early scare as Barnes, 25, banged his knee in the opening minute of the game. Although Barnes returned to the game and appeared to escape injury, he isn’t totally out of the clear.

The Latest on Raptors Star’s Injury

It doesn’t matter if it’s a sore pinky. No team wants its star player to get hurt in the first minute of any game, let alone the darn preseason opener. According to Raptors reporter Josh Lewenberg, Barnes, a two-time All-Star and one of the NBA’s premiere defenders, the forward’s injury doesn’t seem to be worrisome.

(Head coach Darko) Rajakovic said Barnes bumped his knee in the first half,” Lewenberg reported after the Raptors’ 24-point loss to the Heat. “Doesn’t sound like anything to be concerned about but may have factored into the decision to hold him out in the second half. Darko called it precautionary.”

Lewenberg also noted what Barnes explained about his knee after Monday’s practice.

“Barnes told us he hurt his knee in the first 30 seconds of the game, so good sign that he was able to play through it for the rest of the half (7 of his 11 shots came at the rim). He said it’s still sore, getting treatment, but it’ll be OK (Raps don’t play again till Saturday),” Lewenberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter.