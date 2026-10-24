Raptors Scottie Barnes Has Historic Night on the Road vs. Wizards

Toronto Raptors superstar Scottie Barnes had a historic night on the road in Friday night’s big win over the Washington Wizards.

The Raptors defeated Washington 112-102 on Friday night at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., to improve to 2-0 on the young season, with double-digit wins over the Wizards and the Chicago Bulls.

Barnes, in particular, had a massive night for Toronto, scoring 28 points while adding 14 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals for a Raptors team that has looked great so far this season.

Scottie Barnes Had Historic Night for Raptors

Per StatsCentre, Barnes had a historic night for Toronto, as he had only the fifth game in Raptors franchise history with at least 28 points, 14 rebounds, and 5 assists on the road, joining franchise legends Chris Bosh, Pascal Siakam, Doug Christie, and Barnes himself, who accomplished the same feat two years ago.

“(Related) Road performances by a #Raptors player of at least 28 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists: Barnes (Earlier tonight at WSH) Barnes (31-14-7 on 11/25/2024 at DET) Siakam (38-15-6 on 12/29/2022 at PHI) Bosh (37-14-5 on 3/30/07 at WSH) Doug Christie (29-15-7 on 4/2/97 at PHI)”

(Related) Road performances by a #Raptors player of at least 28 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists:Barnes (Earlier tonight at WSH)Barnes (31-14-7 on 11/25/2024 at DET)Siakam (38-15-6 on 12/29/2022 at PHI)Bosh (37-14-5 on 3/30/07 at WSH)Doug Christie (29-15-7 on 4/2/97 at PHI) https://t.co/eV0I4kPdxT — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) October 24, 2026

Scottie Barnes Looking to Become an NBA Superstar

With the Raptors landing Kawhi Leonard in a trade this summer to team up with Barnes and create a two-headed, two-way monster for Toronto, the hope for the franchise is that Barnes can become a true NBA superstar this year, reaching his potential.

He has the talent to do so, as he is one of the top offensive and defensive two-way players in the entire league. Last year, the Raptors had an excellent playoff run, which Barnes was a big part of, and that is why the team decided to go out there and make a big-ticket move to acquire Leonard.

The team hopes that by pairing up these two stars, it will allow Barnes to get the help he needs to take the next step in his NBA career, as he can very well become an All-NBA player this season.

Through the first two games of the year, he’s off to a great start, as Barnes has been looking sharp, and his Raptors have, as well.