Wizards Rookie AJ Dybantsa Answers Minutes Questions With Career Night

AJ Dybantsa career high numbers are arriving ahead of schedule. Just days after chatter dominated the airwaves regarding his cautious integration and careful minutes restriction coming off an ankle injury, the Washington Wizards‘ No. 1 overall pick completely shattered the narrative.

Dybantsa exploded for a career-high 21 points in just his third NBA game, adding five rebounds, two assists, and three steals to help power the Wizards to a 103-94 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Shrugging Off the Restriction Talk

The primary storyline surrounding the rookie heading into the week focused heavily on training staff limits and how long Washington would keep him on a tight leash following his preseason ankle sprain. Dybantsa quickly turned those cautious conversations into a footnote.

Playing from 27 to 30, and now up to 33 minutes against Orlando—the teenager played with incredible pace and confidence. He attacked relentlessly in transition, finished through contact at the rim, and kept the Magic defense on their heels all night. Beyond his efficiency from the field, he calmly knocked down a triple and went a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

One stellar performance doesn’t mean the training staff will completely abandon caution moving forward, but nights like this prove that the gradual ramp-up is working to perfection.

A Young Core Takes Shape in Washington

Dybantsa wasn’t the only star shining brightly for the Wizards on Monday. Playing without big man Alex Sarr, Washington leaned heavily on their veteran and rising foundational pieces:

Anthony Davis: Led all scorers with a dominant 29 points and eight rebounds, anchoring both ends of the floor.

Kyshawn George: Continued his stellar form by adding 22 points, providing crucial perimeter spacing.

Defensive Clampdown: The Wizards suffocated Orlando in the second half, locking down defensively during a pivotal stretch where they restricted the Magic to just nine points in the third quarter.

Through his first three professional outings, Dybantsa has put up stat lines of 19, 17, and now 21 points. His seamless offensive fit alongside elite talent shows that Washington’s long-term timeline is accelerating much faster than expected.

The minutes restriction chatter served its purpose while the rookie found his sea legs, but Monday night in Orlando made one thing abundantly clear: AJ Dybantsa is already past the learning curve and ready to carry a heavy load.