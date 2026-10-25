Washington Wizards Make AJ Dybantsa Injury Announcement Before Hornets Game

The wait for AJ Dybantsa’s NBA debut will extend at least another game.

The Washington Wizards have ruled out the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft for Monday’s October 26 matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, according to the NBA’s official injury report released Sunday.

Dybantsa continues to recover from a left ankle sprain suffered during Washington’s preseason finale against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 16. Monday will mark his fourth consecutive absence to open the regular season.

The latest designation is another setback for the highly anticipated rookie, whose initial day-to-day prognosis suggested his debut might not be far away.

Is AJ Dybantsa Playing Against the Hornets on Monday?

No. Dybantsa has officially been ruled out for Monday’s game in Charlotte, which is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET.

The 19-year-old forward has yet to appear in a regular-season game after missing Washington’s matchups against the Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

His absence comes despite encouraging early assessments of the injury.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe initially described Dybantsa as day-to-day and indicated he did not expect the rookie to miss significant time, according to NBA.com.

However, Dybantsa has now been sidelined for four straight games, and Washington has not announced a definitive return date.

The rookie’s absence also leaves the Wizards without one of their most intriguing offensive additions as they begin the season.

Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals across four preseason appearances. He also averaged 25.5 points during his lone season at BYU, leading Division I in scoring before becoming the first selection in June’s NBA Draft.

When Will AJ Dybantsa Make His NBA Debut?

With Monday’s game now off the table, Dybantsa’s next opportunity to make his regular-season debut will come Wednesday, October 28, when the Wizards visit the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That remains a possibility rather than a confirmed return date.

Washington has not announced that Dybantsa will be available against Cleveland, nor has the team publicly established a firm timeline for his recovery.

The Wizards also face the Hornets again on Friday, October 30, this time at home. That matchup would offer Dybantsa another opportunity to make his debut in front of Washington fans if he is cleared to play.

For now, the Wizards must continue navigating their early-season schedule without their top draft pick. Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson and Khris Middleton are among the players who can help absorb wing minutes during his absence.

Washington’s injury report also lists Tristan Vukcevic as out with a left hip impingement and Jamir Watkins as out following left ACL surgery.

Dybantsa’s absence is especially notable given the expectations surrounding Washington’s revamped roster. The Wizards added the talented forward to a group featuring established veterans Trae Young and Anthony Davis, alongside young players including Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.

But the first opportunity to see how Dybantsa fits into that lineup will have to wait until at least Wednesday.