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Washington Wizards Announce Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 26)

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AJ Dybantsa, Washington Wizards
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: AJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards in action against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 08, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Washington Wizards continue their three-game road trip at the Spectrum Center to take on the Charlotte Hornets.

The Wizards began the trip on Saturday, taking down the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in a hard-fought 124-120 win.

Heading into tonight’s game, the Wizards are still waiting on top rookie AJ Dybantsa’s NBA debut.

Washington Wizards Issue Injury Report for Hornets Matchup

AJ Dybantsa
GettyAJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards dunks during the first half of a preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on October 16, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Washington Wizards have three players on their injury report for tonight’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

2026 No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa remains sidelined with a left ankle sprain.

Dybantsa will miss his fourth consecutive game as the NBA world awaits his debut. He suffered the injury in the Wizards’ final preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jamir Watkins
GettyJamir Watkins #5 of the Washington Wizards reacts after a shot in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 13, 2025 in New York City.

Tristan Vukcevic and Jamir Watkins are the other two players on the Wizards’ injury report.

Vukcevic is dealing with left hip impingement. He is scheduled to get re-evaluated in early November.

On the other hand, Watkins is expected to miss the entire 2026-27 NBA season. He tore his left ACL in the Summer League and has undergone surgery.

When Will AJ Dybantsa Play?

AJ Dybantsa
GettyAJ Dybantsa #4 of the Washington Wizards looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on October 08, 2026 in New York City.

Despite being considered day-to-day, the Washington Wizards have not confirmed AJ Dybantsa’s return timeline from his left ankle injury.

In a post on Threads, Dybantsa seemingly teased that his NBA debut may be happening in a few days.

“Took me 19 years to get here. A few more days ain’t nothing 🙏🏾,” Dybantsa wrote

Washington Wizards rookie AJ Dybantsa says “took me 19 years to get here. a few more days ain't nothing” in a Threads post about his delayed NBA debut.
HeavyAJ Dybantsa shared an optimistic message on Threads after the Washington Wizards ruled him out for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. (Screenshot via Threads/@aj.dybantsa)

With Dybantsa out against the Charlotte Hornets, his next opportunity to play is on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the final game of their current three-game road trip.

However, it’s safe to assume that the Wizards could afford to wait until October 30 to give Dybantsa his debut in front of their home fans.

They will host the Hornets on that date as part of the 2026 NBA Cup.

The Wizards are currently sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference standings at 2-1. They have wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls, while their lone defeat was to the Toronto Raptors.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Washington Wizards Announce Injury Report vs. Charlotte Hornets (Oct. 26)

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