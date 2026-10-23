Washington Wizards Announce Injury Report for Toronto Raptors Game (Oct. 23)

The NBA’s opening week continues on Friday, with 12 games scheduled, including the Washington Wizards taking on the Toronto Raptors.

The Wizards are coming off a 128-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, with Anthony Davis putting up 34 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Raptors dismantled the Chicago Bulls 135-92 in their first game of the season. Four players scored in double figures, led by Kawhi Leonard‘s 23 points.

Washington Wizards Injury Report vs. Raptors

Four players are listed on the Washington Wizards’ injury report. Three players are listed as out, while one player is tagged as questionable.

AJ Dybantsa will have to wait for his NBA debut as he continues to recover from a sprained left ankle suffered in the Wizards’ final preseason game.

According to Wizards head coach Brian Keefe, Dybantsa is considered day-to-day. He doesn’t expect his young star to miss a lot of time because of his current injury.

Tristan Vukcevic is entering the third week of his four-week recovery timeline for a left him impingement, while Jamir Watkins has already been ruled out for the entire 2026-27 season.

Watkins suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during an NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas back in July.

Felix Okpara, on the other hand, is questionable because of an unspecified illness.

Okpara was active in the season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, so this illness is new. He received a “DNP – Coach’s Decision” tag.

Anthony Davis Looked Healthy in Wizards Debut

The Washington Wizards acquired Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks last season at the trade deadline.

Davis didn’t play a game for the Wizards as he was dealing with a hand injury. He finally made his debut on Wednesday in front of the home crowd at the Capital One Arena.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star looked like an MVP, finishing with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block. He even received MVP chants from the fans.

“Been nine months since I played a real game,” Davis said via ESPN. “I had so much fun tonight. A lot of emotion, a lot of energy. … The crowd was great. They were into it. They got us over the hump.”

Trae Young was also fantastic, dropping 20 points, 13 assists and two steals, while Kyshawn George added 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Toronto Raptors are going to be a tougher task, especially with a defensive duo like Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes.