John Wall Shares Heartfelt Story About His Late Mother

Former Washington Wizards star John Wall revealed a heartfelt story about his late mother, Frances Pulley, who passed away in 2019 at age 58.

Pulley passed away on December 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Nearly seven years after his mother passed away, Wall reveals that he still texts his mother every day.

John Wall Still Texts His Late Mother

Speaking in a new interview, Wall revealed his touching story about texting his mother on a daily basis.

“I made sure I paid the bill for that for the rest of the time I’m going to be on this earth, so I can send my daily text in the morning and my daily text at night. It helps me. I know she can’t respond, but I can still send my messages and know that nobody else has her number. And sometimes you have your moments when you just sitting at home and you just reflect. And I always look at pictures and reflect. My display screen on my phone is my first game against the Sixers, and we win the game and I give her a hug, and I always keep that as my bio picture,” Wall said.

John Wall’s NBA Career

Wall was drafted by the Washington Wizards with the first overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.

He spent the first nine seasons of his NBA career with the Wizards before pit stops with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers to close out his career. He last played in the NBA in 2023 for the Clippers.

In 647 career regular-season NBA games, Wall averaged 18.7 points with 4.2 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

Wall finished second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2010, just behind Blake Griffin. He was named an All-Star four times during his NBA career and was also named to the Third All-NBA Team in 2017.

Overall, Wall had an excellent NBA career even though it got cut short at the end.

Wall, who is now 36 years old, is the president of basketball operations at Howard University. He also works as a Wizards analyst for Monumental Sports Network.