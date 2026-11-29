When Harper Murray wasn’t selected in the Major League Volleyball Draft, Nebraska volleyball fans began to get their hopes up.

Murray is a superstar and seemed like a clear future professional player, but MLV didn’t pick her — in contrast to Cornhuskers teammate Andi Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick. What could that mean?

This particular season of volleyball provides a fascinating opportunity for Nebraska, which is undefeated and chasing a national title but also has multiple seniors who will have the possibility of using an extra, fifth year of eligibility next fall.

Murray is one of those players who can come back. It hadn’t been clear for most of this season if she would actually return, though.

On Saturday night, via social media, Murray made her plans clear.

Harper Murray Announces Plans

Murray took to social media and wrote this: “surpriseeee!!! One more time @HuskerVB”

She posted a cool highlight video that ended with her sitting down in a chair and then these words popping on the screen: I’M BACK/YEAR 5/2027

So yep, there it is: Harper Murray will play for Nebraska in 2027.

She’s going to use her fifth year of eligibility to continue being one of the most well-known players in the sport at Nebraska.

You can watch the video here (or at this link if it doesn’t display properly):

Murray has grown into one of the biggest stars the college game has known in recent years, and clearly it appeals to her to run it back for one more season.

Some players may have waited to see how this season ended before making the choice. Murray has already made her mind up.

It’s massive news for Nebraska and for college volleyball in general.

Waiting on Other Plans

Nebraska officially knows Murray’s plans before its other fourth-year players who can stick around.

Jackson was drafted but has said she won’t announce her plans until after this season.

The star setter Bergen Reilly and the defensive specialist Laney Choboy also haven’t announced what they plan to do next season — neither of them were drafted, for whatever that’s worth.

Murray has led the charge, though, and there’s a chance that sets the trend toward getting players back for another year.