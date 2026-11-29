The Las Vegas Raiders have had one face in this week’s “Sunday Night Football” promos. The Cleveland Browns are up to three — and some fans want the first one back.

The NFL paired Raiders rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza with Browns cornerback Denzel Ward in its Saturday promo. Ward is the team’s most accomplished player, with five Pro Bowls and a reputation as one of the league’s best cornerbacks.

However, his inclusion drew attention, mostly because Deshaun Watson had been opposite Mendoza when NBC first advertised the matchup last Sunday. By Thanksgiving night, Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger had taken his spot.

“They’re really doing everything they can not to show Deshaun,” one fan wrote. A second joked, “Anyone but Deshaun lmao.”

“Put my quarterback back on the advertisement,” read one request.

A fan who liked Watson’s chances against the Raiders added, “Deshaun still going to throw 300 yards. NBC making it look messy.”

Watson has hit that mark in each of his past three starts. He threw for 312 yards in a 27-24 comeback win over the Houston Texans before Cleveland’s bye.

NBC Replaced Deshaun Watson in Thanksgiving Promo

NBC introduced the matchup last Sunday with the two starting quarterbacks side by side. It was a rare appearance for Watson in a national TV promo.

On Thanksgiving night, NBC kept Mendoza on the Raiders’ side of the screen and gave Watson’s spot to Schwesinger. The reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year entered the week with 102 tackles, the most on the Browns.

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe questioned the switch on “Nightcap.”

“When I saw it, I thought no way they did that. But that’s the new graphic now. It is what it is,” Sharpe said.

Watson was back in a separate NBC graphic on Friday. Saturday’s post featuring Ward came from the NFL.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Thanked NBC for Featuring Him

Watson had already seen the original promo by the time he met with reporters Tuesday. A reporter pointed out how long it had been since a network used his picture to promote a Browns game and asked what he thought when he saw it.

“It was dope. It was cool. Appreciate NBC for doing that and stepping out and being bold, and I appreciate that. So, continue to just show the right way, do the right things and take full advantage of it, for sure,” Watson said.

The NFL had flexed the Raiders game to prime time after Cleveland improved to 6-4. Watson said the move meant something to him personally.

“It’s a blessing. It’s a great, again, I keep saying it, great opportunity for myself,” Watson said. “A year ago I was sitting on the couch watching these types of games, and who knew where I was going to be at. So, it’s definitely a blessing and a great chance for me to go out there, have fun and enjoy it again.”

Sunday will be Watson’s first start on “Sunday Night Football” since 2019 and his first with the Browns.