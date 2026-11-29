When the Cleveland Browns drafted Joe Thomas in 2007, his dad was beside him on a fishing boat on Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the Hall of Fame left tackle announced that his father, Eric Lee Thomas, had died unexpectedly Monday. He was 70.

In his tribute on social media, Thomas shared a photograph of three generations on the water, along with a notes commemorating his father.

“He never lectured. He told stories and trusted us to find the lesson. Don’t wait for a better time to do what you love with the people you love,” Thomas wrote. “Show up. Be a great servant to the people around you. Choose joy, every single day.

“Time of possession is a measure of success. In football, it’s how long you have the ball. In life, it’s how long you get to spend with the people you love. None of us knows how much sand is in the hourglass. Spend it on them. Every last grain. We love you, Dad.”

Eric Thomas died at the family farm in Muscoda, Wisconsin, according to his obituary. He and his wife, Sally, were married for 47 years. They had three children and nine grandchildren.

“He never had a bad day he woke up and chose happiness,” Thomas said. “His joy came from watching us find ours.”

Joe Thomas Remembered His Dad From the HOF Stage in Canton

The Browns took Thomas third overall in 2007. He started at left tackle in the season opener and played the next 10,363 offensive snaps. By the time a torn triceps ended his career in 2017, he had started 167 straight games and blocked for 20 different starting quarterbacks.

Thomas became the first offensive lineman in NFL history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first 10 seasons. He earned six first-team All-Pro selections and a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

When Thomas entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2023, he credited his father with teaching him to show up for the people who counted on him. Eric, a banker, once strapped on skis to get to work in a Milwaukee blizzard.

“Dad, I watched you go to work every single day, no matter what,” Thomas said in Canton.

Joe Thomas Has Remained Close With Browns Organization

Thomas has remained close with the Browns since retiring. Todd Monken even tried to put him on his staff. Although he didn’t take the role, Thomas returned to Berea during training camp this year, where he met and worked with rookie left tackle Spencer Fano. By the time Cleveland reached its bye, Thomas had seen something he liked from the rookie playing his old position.

“I thought that was Spencer’s best game,” Thomas said on the Nov. 18 edition of “Cleveland Browns Daily” after Cleveland’s 27-24 win over the Houston Texans.

Thomas credited his former offensive line coach, George Warhop, with drilling the fundamentals in practice. He still sees room for Cleveland to run the ball better and clean up its pass protection heading into the stretch run.

The 6-4 Browns come out of the bye Sunday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, whose top pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, lines up on both sides and leads Las Vegas with five sacks. Thomas liked Cleveland’s chances against anyone left on its schedule.

“I feel like we’re going to be in every fight,” he said.

The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite over the Raiders, and a win would significantly boost their playoff chances.