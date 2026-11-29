Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold will be starting against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12 on Nov. 29. Nonetheless, with the challenging season that Darnold has had, he needs to hit the ground running against the Niners.

So far this season, Darnold has a passer rating of 79.5 with 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in seven games, per StatMuse.

Furthermore, Darnold needs to put together a strong performance and take care of the football to avoid adding fuel to any potential quarterback controversy. Drew Lock has stepped up when called upon this season, making the most of his opportunities in Darnold’s absence.

In four games, Lock has posted a 125.6 passer rating, throwing for 837 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception, according to StatMuse. If Darnold struggles, questions could start to surface about whether the Seahawks should consider making a change at quarterback.

Ahead of the game against the 49ers, NBC Sports NFL insider Mike Florio put Darnold on notice that if he doesn’t perform well and the Seahawks lose, the QB discussion will get louder.

“This quiet controversy between Sam Darnold and Drew Lock is going to get loud if Darnold doesn’t deliver,” Florio said in a Nov. 28 video from the NFL on NBC’s YouTube Channel. “… Mike Tomlin recently made the point that there’s an emotional reality. The fact that Sam Darnold helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl is part of why he’s getting more time.

“But this is a huge game because if he doesn’t play well and they lose, falling to 6-5, and he falls to 2-5 in the games where he played all of it and not just a little piece of it, the questions are only going to get louder.”

Stats, Record Favor Drew Lock in Seahawks QB Situation

Moreover, Florio notes that the stats and record are all in Lock’s favor to get the nod as the starter if Darnold doesn’t impress in Week 12.

“Lock has seven touchdown passes and zero interceptions,” Florio added. “If we look at starter records, Darnold is 3-4, while Lock is 3-0. But Darnold is getting credit for the Patriots game in Week 1, when he played one drive.

“Lock is the one who won that game, or Drake Maye lost it. Regardless, Lock played the vast majority of that game. So if we take that one and slide it from the Darnold column to the Lock column, it’s 2-4 versus 4-0.”

Cris Carter Not Buying Seattle Will Bench Sam Darnold

Meanwhile, former NFL wideout Cris Carter isn’t buying that the Seahawks should consider benching Darnold.

“I don’t think the starting job is up,” Carter said in a Nov. 26 video from “Inside Football.” “I really don’t. Sam has not played the way he is capable of, but Sam’s going to throw some interceptions, and we can live with those.

“But when they are aggressive throwing the ball vertically down the football field, Seattle, with that running attack, is a different football team. And guess what? They only need three touchdowns. They only need 21 to 24 points. This is nowhere near an Aaron Rodgers situation or some other situation. He is clearly the starter.”