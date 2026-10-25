Cardinals-Broncos Inactives: Final Minute Budda Baker, Pat Surtain II Status Revealed

Fresh off an unexpected road upset over the Rams, the Arizona Cardinals return home looking to build real momentum against the Denver Broncos.

The final inactives list brought the exact spark the Cardinals needed: star safety Budda Baker is officially active after suffering a groin strain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, giving the Cardinals their defensive anchor and secondary leader moments before Week 7 kickoff.

Baker’s status hung in the balance all week after he sat out both Wednesday and Thursday’s practice sessions, battling a dual hit of a groin strain from the Rams game and a late-week illness.

His limited return to the field on Friday gave Arizona just enough optimism to tag him questionable, setting up the game-day green light the Cardinals desperately needed for Sunday.

The Broncos, however, received the injury update they didn’t want vs. the Cardinals. The Broncos’ star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is officially out for the game due to his ankle injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This will be Surtain II’s third consecutive game being sidelined due to his injury.

However, Rapoport gave a ray of optimism for the Broncos alongside the grim news update that there is a good chance Surtain will return next week when the Broncos face the Kansas City Chiefs in an important AFC West matchup.

Surtain returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a non-contact ankle injury during Denver’s 24-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 4. Although he was a limited participant in all three practices this week, the Broncos listed him as questionable on Friday’s final injury report.

He has not yet been officially ruled out against Arizona.

Complete Arizona Cardinals’ Inactive List

The Cardinals’ full inactive list:

RB Jeremiyah Love (ankle)

CB Max Melton (knee)

QB Carson Beck (emergency 3rd QB)

S Andrew Wingard (knee)

OL Jon Gaines II (ankle/knee)

OL Albert Reese

DL Walter Nolen III (ankle)

Only offensive lineman Albert Reese is a healthy scratch from the squad; the rest are all injured players.

With Love out, the backfield falls entirely on Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight. On the defensive side, the CB rotations should help too, with Max Melton out. Kei’Trel Clark would most likely be on the outside now, opposite Denzel Burke.

Complete Denver Broncos Inactives List

The Broncos’ full inactives list:

Tyler Badie

Jonah Eliss

Talanoa Hufanga

Pat Surtain II

Sam Ehlinger

Kage Casey

Dallen Bentley

Jordan Jackson

Tyler Onyedim