Budda Baker Makes Trade Deadline Stance Clear Amid Cardinals Uncertainty

Budda Baker is in the middle of his 10th season as a centerpiece for the Arizona Cardinals.

The former All-Pro safety has been a pillar of the organization since entering the league as a second-round draft pick in 2017.

Now, his future is uncertain as the November 10 trade deadline looms. There seems to be a possibility that the Cardinals decide to move on for draft capital.

Follow Baker’s stance on the possible parting of ways with Arizona below.

Baker Makes Stance on Future With Cardinals Clear

It’s pretty clear where the University of Washington product stands with less than two weeks until the trade deadline.

Baker spoke with Josh Weinfuss (ESPN) on Wednesday. The 30-year-old star hasn’t made a trade request, but hasn’t made a point to not move on either.

However, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection wishes to stay with the Cardinals long-term. Baker is utilizing the frequent inclusion of his name as a trade target in recent years to put everything in perspective. While he has a desire to finish his career in Arizona, he understands the business aspect of the league and wouldn’t fight a change of scenery.

How do these dynamics work together in making a decision. Does Arizona’s current safety arrangement influence an ultimate call?

What Will Drive Cardinals’ Ultimate Decision?

The decision simply might come down to what draft capital the Cardinals can get in return for players on the block. The prime target at the moment is EDGE Josh Sweat. It feels overwhelmingly likely that Sweat moves on in the weeks ahead, with the Cardinals likely receiving a quality draft pick in return.

If (when) this trade pushes through, Baker becomes the next subject of a possible trade. While the Cardinals wouldn’t move on from a cornerstone in an ideal world, circumstances might force their hands.

Baker is heading into the final year of his contract in 2027. Trading him now would ensure a maximum return in value. Franchises such as the Buffalo Bills can easily use the services of a safety with this skillset. It doesn’t make much sense to hold onto Baker without a plan to extend him (or to contend) at the moment.

The other factor resides in the safeties currently in Arizona’s room. While there are promising members of the room (Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Kitan Crawford), neither are proven at a high volume yet.

Does this convince the Cardinals to pass on a trade and ensure that the defensive unit has maximum opportunity to steal some wins late in the season? This is certainly a possible approach that GM Monti Ossenfort can take, assuming he is back in the chair next season.

Until then, Baker remains one of the cornerstones of the 2026 team and the overarching culture. He returns to action this Sunday, when the Cardinals take on the Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in a fascinating road battle.

Cardinals-Cowboys is kicking off at 11:00 A.M. MST on Sunday from AT&T Stadium.