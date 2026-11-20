The 2026 season continues to go to the wayside for the 3-7 Arizona Cardinals.

Tides of the season continue to trend downward following an overload of injuries and a challenging schedule.

This is the case heading into a week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs as well.

Not only is a majority of the offensive line/skill personnel turning to third-string players, the quarterback situation continues to be devolving as well.

Read more below on a key update surrounding the Cardinals’ current QB1 below.

Getty Beck seems unlikely to play in week 11.

Arizona’s rookie quarterback is one reason to remain optimistic heading into the future.

Unfortunately, it seems as if Beck may not play on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Head coach Mike LaFleur took to Friday’s press conference to confirm that backup Josh Johnson is under the operation that he will receive the start in the road contest.

This is the result of Beck dealing with a flare-up of back spasms that have been an issue for weeks now. While the door isn’t quite shutting on Beck suiting up, the signal that Johnson is likely to start isn’t incredibly promising.

The unfortunate fallout is that the Cardinals will start four different quarterbacks this season under this premise. That isn’t ideal for a franchise seeking to carry out a cultural overhaul, but LaFleur seems to have the locker room behind him regardless.

What Beck’s Likely Absence Will Mean for Arizona

The Miami product missing this game will carry heavy short and long-term implications. Most obvious of which is not receiving another game to evaluate Beck as the quarterback of the future.

While Kansas City isn’t a game that the Cardinals are likely to win regardless, there was a chance for Beck to impress in game film – much like he did against the Los Angeles Rams.

Now, Arizona has no option other than to start the 40-year-old Johnson. The scenarios in which this equates to internal improvement are unfortunately quite low.

The Cardinals are already facing a plethora of injuries elsewhere on offense, as aforementioned. The wide receiving core is a shell of what is once was, especially under the guise of Michael Wilson’s season-ending neck injury. The running back room is down to Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight for the time being.

Also working against Arizona is an incredibly unlucky string of injuries to the offensive line. Only two starting players (Isaac Seumalo, Elijah Wilkinson) have been participants in all 10 games thus far.

This inherently makes the challenges facing LaFleur untenable over the rest of the season. Yes, the Cardinals face a relatively tame schedule following the Kansas City matchup. That doesn’t mean victories will be easy to come by, especially under the backdrop of Beck’s back issues.

One silver lining from the last three weeks is that Arizona is very likely to have a premium first-round draft pick come April.

In the meantime, the Cardinals are facing the Chiefs on the road at 11:00 A.M. MST on Sunday morning.