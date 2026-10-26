Cardinals Must Bench Jacoby Brissett, Start Carson Beck

Jacoby Brissett is a bad quarterback.

Carson Beck might be worse. But at this point, who cares?

The Arizona Cardinals’ season has gone up in smoke before Halloween yet again, as a blowout loss to the Broncos on Sunday dropped them to 2-5 on the year.

While Brissett probably still gives the team the better chance to win on any particular Sunday, it’s never a great chance, and the point is moot now.

It’s all about the future, again, and the Cardinals must see if Beck, the first pick of the third round, has the tools to be their franchise quarterback.

There are only 10 games remaining in the season, and Beck will undoubtedly take his lumps whenever he gets on the field. He will probably lose a lot, which isn’t a bad thing for a team that could really use a high pick in next year’s draft.

A larger sample is always preferable, and we must see if Beck can make real strides as he becomes acclimated to the speed of the NFL.

Beck Probably Isn’t The Answer

I’m bearish on the potential of Beck.

He doesn’t have standout arm talent or mobility. If he can read defenses at an elite level, that would give him a chance to become the guy in Arizona, but those players are few and far between.

Still, we need to see the proof either way.

The Saints’ handling of Tyler Shough is the perfect example. He was named the starter on October 28th of last year, and the rookie second-round pick had some nice performances down the stretch, which allowed New Orleans to hand him the starting quarterback role.

It still remains to be seen if Shough is the answer, but he’s been good enough for the Saints to give him this shot.

Another good example is Josh Rosen. The Cardinals let him play the majority of his rookie season, realized the top-10 pick was a bust, and quickly moved on for Kyler Murray.

The Cardinals need to make that determination on Beck, and any more games with Brissett on the field take away from that evaluation process.

2027 Draft Class Is Murky

This was supposed to be a banner year for quarterbacks in the draft, but prospects like Arch Manning and Dante Moore have not impressed.

It still feels like a group with more NFL potential than last year, and the Cardinals are going to be desperate to pick someone if Beck doesn’t pan out.

The worst-case scenario would be only playing him for the final six games, and Beck lucking into a few good performances.

The Cardinals have to be convicted in their process next offseason, because a franchise quarterback is the only thing that can rescue this organization from the perpetual quicksand it stands in.

Beck is probably not that guy, but we need to find out.

And any longer of a delay takes away crucial data points in the search for that answer.