Cardinals Can’t Ignore Josh Sweat to Cowboys Trade Rumors Anymore

The Arizona Cardinals might have another blockbuster trade left in them.

At 2-5, this squad isn’t sniffing a postseason run anytime soon, meaning holding onto a high-priced Pro Bowler like Josh Sweat makes zero sense. Instead of watching a veteran waste his prime on a rebuilding roster, the front office can cash in on his leverage, milk some valuable draft capital, and start laying down bricks for 2027.

Unsurprisingly, the rumor mill is already working overtime, and all signs are pointing straight to Big D. League insiders are buzzing that the Dallas Cowboys are prime candidates to swoop in and pry Sweat out of the desert before the deadline.

Josh Sweat to Dallas Cowboys Snowball

It is not the first time Sweat has been linked to the Cowboys, and it definitely won’t be the last before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Still, giving their latest inside scoop on Sweat, ESPN’s Dan Graziano once again linked Sweat to Dallas.

“But I also imagine Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat will be of interest to teams needing defensive help over the next couple of weeks,” Graziano said, mentioning that Sweat will be one of the top pass-rush additions during this trade window.

If the Cowboys want him, they need to act fast. The Cardinals have not yet made any signals that they want to trade Sweat, but they didn’t when Marvin Harrison Jr. was on the trade block either.

With the Harrison Jr. trade, GM Monti Ossenfort established that the Cardinals would be open to hearing trade offers, and perhaps even accepting the ones they can’t say no to.

In a situation like this, several pass-rush needy teams would already be picking up their phones to call the Arizona front office.

Cardinals’ Pro Bowler ‘Perfect Fit’ for Cowboys

However, the Cowboys have an edge, because ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, among others, names Sweat the “prime candidate” for Dallas.

“Yeah, Dan, Sweat certainly fits the profile of a prime trade candidate, and some around the league have linked the Cowboys to his services.”

Even in his reports last week, Fowler mentioned how Sweat is the “perfect fit” for the Cowboys.

Speaking on SportsCenter, Fowler said: “The problem for the Cowboys, they do not have a lot of draft picks, but they are always looking for help. And there are pass rushers. Let’s start with Josh Sweat in Arizona. I checked with a few league execs who said that Dallas and Josh Sweat would be a perfect profile fit. Arizona, sitting at 2-4, could try to acquire more draft capital. Edge rushers are a position to watch over the next few weeks.”

“Josh Sweat: The Arizona Cardinals have already shown they are willing to trade a player for the right price. In August, general manager Ossenfort said the Cardinals were not interested in trading Sweat. But now the Cardinals are 2-4, and unless they turn it around, they could be willing to listen to meaningful offers,” Fowler added.

If Jerry Jones is serious about fixing a pass rush that’s running on fumes, sitting on his hands isn’t an option. Ossenfort already proved he won’t hesitate to pull the trigger if a rival GM makes an offer he can’t refuse.

Sweat gives Dallas the exact game-disrupting edge off the corner they desperately need, and Fowler’s report confirms the match is there for the taking.