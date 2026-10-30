Cardinals HC Mike LaFluer Gives Positive Carson Beck Injury Update Heading into Week 8

The latest updates out of Glendale signal that Carson Beck’s return could be right around the corner. Beck rejoined the team for Wednesday’s session, and the rookie is already making an impression.

The Arizona Cardinals are taking a cautious approach by keeping him on a limited workload, but Beck’s deep-throw ability in drills is already raising eyebrows.

Mike LaFleur Gives Carson Beck Update

Addressing the media on Friday, Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur detailed the progress Beck has made during his first week back at practice.

“He’s done a good job, LaFleur said, per Dana Scott. “Last week was kind of a setback because of nothing other than some unfortunate circumstances in the back. But when he gets out there, he practices with a purpose, practices to get better just like all these guys do.”

Before getting Beck suited up for live practices, they put him through a separate workout on Tuesday, the team’s day off, to see how he moves in the pocket after Beck dealt with back spasms last week, according to Josh Weinfuss.

The workout will determine how much, and if at all, Beck practices this week. LaFleur said Beck’s back flared up on him.

Should the Cardinals Rush Carson Beck?

However, LaFleur wanted to set the record straight right away, so he clarified that Beck will be limited for now during his Wednesday media appearance.

“He’s limited as well,” LaFleur said in his Wednesday press conference. “Threw it well yesterday. I guess we’ll kind of see today in 11-on-11 action.”

What makes this situation so compelling is that Carson Beck was always expected to return at some point this season. It was strictly a matter of how fast his body responded.

The Cardinals are dropping games, and the urgency to throw the rookie back out there grows by the week.

While this feels like the ideal window for Beck to bounce back from his rib injury, LaFleur slammed the door on any immediate QB controversy by confirming Jacoby Brissett will start this Sunday.

Arizona is refusing to rush their young signal-caller, but holding out until their late Week 14 bye might prove fatal for a season that is slipping away.