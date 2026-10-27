Cardinals Trade Rumors: New Budda Baker Prediction Difficult to Ignore

For anyone hoping that a new coaching staff would turn the Arizona Cardinals around in one season, they’re going to have to keep waiting. At 2-5, the Cardinals are last in the NFC West and looking for answers. However, the reality is that this is still a franchise in rebuilding mode.

With plenty of moves that the Cardinals need to make, it makes sense to sell off a few pieces before the NFL Trade Deadline. That way, the Cardinals can stockpile draft picks for the future. Among the pieces being rumored is safety Budda Baker.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report went so far as to predict a trade for Baker. That would see the Cardinals sending him to the Buffalo Bills. In exchange, Arizona would get back a 2027 third-round pick.

A second-round pick in 2017, Baker has spent his entire career with the Cardinals. In the process, he’s put together what is arguably a Hall of Fame career. Baker is a 2-time First Team All-Pro selection and an 8-time Pro Bowl selection. Back in 2019, he even led the NFL in solo tackles.

Through seven games this season, Baker has 44 total tackles, 4 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also has 4 passes defended so far this season.

Why This Budda Baker Trade Makes Sense for the Arizona Cardinals

The idea of trading Budda Baker from the Cardinals to the Bills would make sense for both sides. In particular, it could help the Bills get over the hump.

“The Bills have jumped out to a 5-1 record despite a sieve-like pass defense that has allowed an eye-popping 285.8 yards per game. Only the Detroit Lions have given up more passing yardage in 2026. The team also ranks No. 30 in scoring defense, having conceded a concerning 15 touchdowns through the air—tied for the third-most in football,” Kay wrote.

“While Buffalo reinforced the cornerback position by bringing Tre’Davious White back into the fold for the third time, adding a versatile safety like Budda Baker could be what leads this secondary back to respectability.” For the Cardinals, the trade would do a few things. First, it would return a draft pick, though the Cardinals would likely want more than the one Day 2 pick that Kay predicted. Still, that draft stock is valuable. Then, it would also clear Baker’s salary off the books, which should allow them to add multiple players who could contribute. On top of that, there would also be a sense of doing right by Baker. He’s had a phenomenal career with the Cardinals. This move would allow him to find a home where he can actually compete for a Super Bowl. “Although he’s in an age-30 season, Baker still has plenty to offer a Super Bowl contender. In seven games this season, he’s already recorded a career-best 3.5 sacks while also contributing 44 tackles, four pass defenses and an interception. He’s also under contract through next season after agreeing to a three-year, $54 million extension in December 2024,” Kay wrote.

What’s Next for the Arizona Cardinals?

It’s too early in the season for the Cardinals to officially be out of the running. Still, they’re already looking up at the rest of the division and have rarely shown life, let alone consistent play over multiple weeks.

Looking to bounce back from their latest loss, the Cardinals will be back in action on Sunday, November 1st with a road game against the Dallas Cowboys. Both wins this season have come on the road, so there is at least some hope that they can continue to play well outside of Arizona.

The NFL Trade Deadline is coming up in two weeks. It’s set for 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, November 1oth.