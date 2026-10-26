Trinidad Chambliss’ Latest 2027 NFL Draft Projection Spells Trouble for Cardinals’ Carson Beck

Carson Beck might not have much time to prove himself to the Arizona Cardinals front office. Missing almost all of the preseason with a rib injury cost him valuable snaps, forcing the Cardinals to lean entirely on Jacoby Brissett under center.

Brissett was always meant to be a short-term buffer while Beck got up to speed, but with the rookie still sidelined and the season slipping away, patience in the building is wearing thin. If Beck can’t get out there and show something soon, Monti Ossenfort will happily look right past him in the 2027 draft.

Cardinals Predicted to Draft Trinidad Chambliss in 2027 NFL Draft

ESPN’s Field Yates sees the situation playing out exactly like this, and the Cardinals potentially picking Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss in the 2027 NFL Draft as No. 9 overall.

“The Cardinals made enough of an investment in Carson Beck this April (65th overall) to suggest he could be the long-term starter, but I’m not sold on that being the case,” Yates writes. “Enter the dynamic Chambliss, who makes up for below-average size (6-foot, 205 pounds) with playmaking, clutch production, experience and craftiness.”

“No quarterback in this class has played better in big games than Chambliss, who averaged 307 passing yards and accounted for six touchdowns in three College Football Playoff games last season. He has led Ole Miss to three wins over AP Top 25 teams in 2026.”

Chambliss has been on an absolute tear for Ole Miss, climbing all the way from Division II ball to the top of the college QB rankings. Doing that while handling the messiest coaching transition in recent memory makes his run in Oxford even more impressive.

Cardinals Might Not Wait Around for Carson Beck

He might even have a longer leash than Beck does in Arizona. If the Cardinals end up picking in the top 10, drafting a quarterback is pretty much a given.

Because teams don’t just wind up with a top-10 pick by accident. It means the whole 2026 season completely caved in, which feels pretty realistic considering their 2-5 record right now. At that point, waiting around for Beck to turn things around isn’t really an option. They’ll need a fresh rookie to step in and reset the whole thing.

Plus, Beck hasn’t played enough snaps to build up any real credit in the building. If Ossenfort has a chance to draft a game-changer like Chambliss at the top of the board, he isn’t going to pass on that just to see how Beck’s rib injury shakes out.

Calls for Beck to return to action have been mounting amid the Cardinals’ losing streak, and Brissett will continue taking reps under center. Beck is still stuck on the sideline nursing that lingering back issue, and his return timeline keeps getting pushed back. Until he actually gets healthy and forces the coaching staff’s hand, Ossenfort and the front office are going to keep one eye on Sundays and the other locked on the 2027 draft board.