Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs just gave major praise to Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson as the two battle for the NFL rushing title.

Gibbs recently spoke to DJ Siddiqi of Roto Grinders, and he was asked who the best running back in the NFL is right now, outside of himself. Gibbs simply answered, “Bijan Robinson.”

Heading into Week 11, Gibbs is the NFL’s leading rusher with 1,000 yards. Robinson is not far behind with 951 yards, but he’s third, as James Cook III of the Buffalo Bills has rushed for 971 yards.

Comparing Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson

Gibbs and Robinson have been the NFL’s top two running backs for the last couple of years. Both players were selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and both have been selected to the Pro Bowl multiple times.

Gibbs is a three-time Pro Bowler and finished tied for first in rushing touchdowns in 2024 (16). Robinson is a two-time Pro Bowl selection but was also selected to the All-Pro First Team and Second Team last year (voted to the Second Team as an all-purpose back).

While both players are having All-Pro-type seasons, their teams are heading in different directions. The Lions are 7-2 and tied with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears for the NFC North lead. The Falcons are 3-7 and in last place in the NFC South.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Bijan Robinson Look to Help Their Teams Down the Stretch

“We got really good players, man. Obviously, with the good players, you have to execute at a high level,” Robinson said after the Falcons’ 35-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, per Will McFadden of AtlantaFalcons.com. “We have to come together this week and tell ourselves, ‘Is this how we want to end the season? Is this how we want to go about the rest of the season with this project, or are we going to change, and are we going to strain for each other? Are we going to go out there and play for each other, no matter the situation, and just be dominant on the field?'”

When Gibbs spoke to Siddiqi, he said he likes where the Lions are right now.

“I feel great about how the team’s gone so far,” he said. “Offense is doing great. I think we could have done a little bit better last game. Mostly me. I don’t think I played my best game against Miami. Defense the past couple games has been playing lights out. I think they’ve been like top in the league the past four or five games. They’ve been playing great.”