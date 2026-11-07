Ravens Attempted Trade for $88 Million AFC QB Before Jacoby Brissett Trade

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t getting their first choice to replace 2-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with Jacoby Brissett.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Ravens went after a high-priced AFC starter first.

“The Baltimore Ravens were one team to check in on Jones before they opted to trade for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote on Saturday morning. “But the Ravens are hardly the only team to call the Colts about their starting quarterback, according to league sources.”

Jones, a 2019 1st-round pick by the New York Giants, signed a 2-year, $88 million contract extension with the Colts before the 2026 regular season after suffering a torn Achilles tendon in 2025.

The Ravens eventually landed Brissett in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals after Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley both landed on injured reserve after both were hurt in a Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Daniel Jones Could Be Headed Toward Colts’ Bench

It wasn’t totally clear Jones would even start for the Colts in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys after a 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 — he was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of former No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen said Daniel Jones will remain the team’s starting QB for Week 9 vs. the Dallas Cowboys,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen: Daniel Jones still be starting QB,” Colts reporter Mike Chappel wrote on X. “Gives us best chance to win.”

Daniel Jones: Lots of Money, Little Production

Jones’ benching on Sunday quickly turned into talk of the insane amount of money he’s made as a below-average quarterback throughout his career — including the 2-year, $88 million contract extension he signed with the Colts on March 11.

Jones signed the latest contract after tearing his Achilles tendon midway through the 2025 regular season.

The Giants signed Jones to a 4-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2023.

“Daniel Jones has made $166.9 MILLION in his NFL career,” Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “He has 34 wins. That’s $4.9 MILLION PER WIN. Run it back: 89 career starts, 34-54-1 as a starter, 93 TD passes, so roughly $1.8M per touchdown. Year 1 of his new Colts deal pays him $50M… and Indy is 2-5 with him throwing 4 TD and 7 INT. The Giants handed him $160M off ONE playoff win. Minnesota had him on practice squad money. Then Indy ran it back for $88M while he was rehabbing an Achilles. Bro is the most efficient businessman in the NFL and one of the least efficient QBs in it.”