When the Baltimore Ravens moved on from John Harbaugh after 18 seasons, they turned to former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to fix a defense that couldn’t hold a lead.

Eleven games into his first season as head coach, that hasn’t happened.

The Ravens have lost six straight games. The latest being a 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, when Baltimore lost a fourth-quarter lead and then lost the game on a tipped interception.

The defense, which was supposed to be Minter’s calling card, has been at the center of most of the collapses. However, it’s not just the fan base that’s getting restless anymore.

Ravens Could Cut Ties With Jesse Minter After Just 1 Season

NFL insider Jason La Canfora put Minter on his list of coaches in danger of an early exit in his Week 12 notebook.

He wrote that Baltimore’s bet on the first-time head coach has gone badly, that Minter hasn’t shown he can lead a team or manage a game, and that his staff isn’t making adjustments during games.

“They don’t want to do it, but they might have to do it,” a high-ranking official told La Canfora, stating he believes the Ravens are headed for a full rebuild.

That’s a far cry from January when general manager Eric DeCosta called Minter “a strong leader who possesses a brilliant football mind.”

There’s also the Lamar Jackson factor.

La Canfora argued that the Ravens need to do everything they can to keep the two-time MVP, and that Minter and his staff haven’t given him any reason to stay. Former ESPN analyst Ryan Clark believes Jackson is as good as gone.

“None, there’s none,” Clark told La Canfora about whether Jackson had a reason to want to stay in Baltimore.

Jackson hasn’t played since he broke and dislocated his thumb against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. Minter said the injury usually takes 6-10 weeks to heal.

Minter’s Defense Has Become Ravens’ Biggest Problem

Minter calls the defensive plays, and that unit has been the Ravens’ biggest weakness. La Canfora noted that Baltimore is on pace to allow possibly more points than any defense in franchise history.

The Ravens have given up at least 33 points in four of their last five games. The second halves have been even worse. Baltimore has blown five double-digit leads this season and lost four of those games.

The low point was in Week 8. The Ravens led the Cincinnati Bengals 13-0 at halftime and then gave up 35 unanswered points in a 35-13 loss. ESPN’s Jamison Hensley pointed out that it made Baltimore the first team since 1950 to lose by 20 or more after leading by 13 or more at the half.

Minter took the blame.

“It was just a poor job by me, and that’s what it was,” Minter said. “It’s my responsibility to put us in the best position.”

His players weren’t having it, however.

“I appreciate the sentiment, but I mean, it’s not on him,” All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton said.

Still, the Ravens are 4-7, and the team’s website says they probably have to win their final six games to have a shot at the playoffs. If they fall short, Minter’s first season in Baltimore could also be his last.