He was supposed to be a breakout rookie, but 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Ja’Kobi Lane is struggling to earn snaps and targets for the Baltimore Ravens, and the problem’s only going to get worse because of a key “shift” in personnel on offense.

That’s the view of Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora. He named Lane as one of the “losers,” based on the Ravens’ snap counts during their 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 11.

La Canfora noted how “After a very rough game against the Chargers Lane’s passing snaps were slashed from 36 to just 23 against the Panthers, he continues to struggle to find his way in this offense and we suspect the shift to more 12 and 13 personnel is on (more tight end emphasis). He did not have a target in the game.”

The reference to the Ravens using more tight end-heavy personnel is significant. Not only do these formations naturally limit how many wideouts can get onto the field, the scheme also succeeded in reviving what had been a dormant Ravens’ running game.

That success on the ground in Carolina is more bad news for Lane. He’s struggled to live up to preseason hype under the weight of injuries, inconsistent quarterback play and a rough education to playing one of the most demanding positions at the pro level.

Lane also hasn’t always been helped by offensive coordinator Declan Doyle’s curious scheme choices.

Circumstances Conspiring Against Ja’Kobi Lane

The Ravens thought they had a potential instant star when Lane was being compared to a three-time Pro Bowler and former NFL record-holder. Lane was even shouted out by the same all-time great.

Things appeared set for the former USC stud to make a quick adjustment to life in the pros. Unfortunately, a wrist injury suffered in Week 1 curtailed Lane’s progress.

Since he’s returned to the field, the 22-year-old has been put into some difficult spots. Like when he was asked “to seal the edge against Khalil Mack on the Ravens’ 1st drive” during the 23-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.

Ravens’ head coach Jesse Minter didn’t like the play design, according to The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer. Minter felt like his team’s issues running the ball were partly due to “asking Ravens players to win in unfavorable spots.”

Lane is a capable and willing blocker, but he’s also a 204-pounder who’s never going to move an All-Pro defensive end like Mack. It’s why Doyle made the change to beef up the line of scrimmage against the Panthers.

Ravens Getting Back to Bigger and Better Basics

Overloading the trenches with numbers and size was long the hallmark of the Ravens’ offense before Minter and Doyle replaced John Harbaugh and Todd Monken this year.

Doyle has preferred a more finesse-style rushing attack that hasn’t suited the skills of two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry. The latter was back to something like close to his best against the Panthers because of a renewed effort to play power football on the ground.

This refocusing of the priorities for Doyle’s offense is good news for Henry, but not so good for Lane. He and the rest of the Ravens’ wide receivers were already having to adjust to a fourth different starting quarterback this season, after Jacoby Brissett was handed the reins while star signal-caller Lamar Jackson remains sidelined recovering from thumb surgery.

Brissett’s suspect decision-making didn’t always help his receivers in Carolina, but the 33-year-old still added to an impressive tally of yards through the air. He’s now thrown for 616 across two starts, per Pro Football Reference.

Those numbers prove there’s still room for an able target like Lane. Particularly in a receiver corps that remains sketchy behind primary option Zay Flowers.

Lane will get more chances, but he needs those opportunities to be in situations where he has the best chance to impress.