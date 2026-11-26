The Baltimore Ravens have a decision to make about Marlon Humphrey, but they can’t be “cowardly” about welcoming the All-Pro cornerback back into the fold at the expense of a thriving replacement who caught the eye in Week 11.

Humphrey was inactive for the 35-33 defeat to the Carolina Panthers, but the Ravens got an opportunistic performance from stand-in T.J. Tampa. He was one of the winners identified by Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora, who believes that “Even with Humphrey coming back, it would take a truly cowardly organization to sit him for Humphrey, but with Eric DeCosta in charge, well, don’t hold your breath.”

It’s a tough take for general manager DeCosta, but the Ravens have compelling reasons to continue sitting Humphrey in favor of Tampa. Not all of those reasons have to do with Humphrey’s recent ill-advised and derogatory comments toward the city of Baltimore.

Marlon Humphrey’s Status Still Far From Secure

Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed Humphrey’s return to the team facility following his banishment before the game in Carolina. The Ravens sent Humphrey away after he made disrespectful comments about the city during an episode of “The Marlon Humphrey Show,” comments the 30-year-old subsequently apologized for making.

If this were a straightforward response to misconduct away from the field, Humphrey would surely walk back into the starting lineup. He’s a player with an All-Pro pedigree, while the Ravens have been struggling mightily defensively on Minter’s watch, particularly on the back end.

Humphrey’s problem is he’s been perhaps the biggest part contributor to those struggles. The veteran’s allowed 1,354 yards the most surrendered “by a DB over the past two seasons,” per Underdog NFL (h/t Sūmer Sports).

A number like that is ample reason for the Ravens to embrace a change at a key position. Particularly when Tampa looks like a better fit for Minter’s brand of defense.

Ravens Have Scheme-Ready Replacement

Tampa showed a nose for the ball and the ability to make a play in a clutch situation when he snagged this interception in the end zone against the Panthers.

His impressive grab wasn’t the only way Tampa made an impact at Bank of America Stadium. The fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft also batted away another pass into the end zone and earned strong praise from the man in charge.

Minter admitted, “The play two plays before the interception was a great play as well. There were another couple good coverage reps as well. He’s a physical player and tackles well. I thought he held up his own and did some good things. There’s probably a play or two that he’d like back, but he certainly has earned the right to be on the field,” per Ravens.com Staff Writer Clifton Brown.

The physicality referenced by Minter is telling. It speaks to La Canfora’s note about 6-foot-1, 190-pound Tampa being “seemingly a better fit in his (Minter’s) zone-heavy schemes than other boundary options.”

Tampa can play press outside the numbers and muscle receivers inside toward All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton. That’s how Minter’s defense is supposed to work, but as Hamilton noted after the trip to Carolina, communication remains a problem.

Perhaps the problem can be solved by a reshuffle in the secondary. Either way, Humphrey faces a long road back to justifying starter’s status.