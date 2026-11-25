The Baltimore Ravens are running out of time to salvage their 2026 campaign, but things are continuing to head in the wrong direction for this team. The Ravens have now lost their past six games, which has led to their playoff hopes quickly fading. They could still technically turn things around, but their outlook isn’t exactly looking great right now.

If Baltimore is going to get back on track, it is going to have to continue to lean on star running back Derrick Henry. Yards have been tough to come by for Henry this year, though, and now he is dealing with some injury concerns ahead of their upcoming Week 12 action, which could have an impact on his availability.

Derrick Henry Back in Concussion Protocol Ahead of Week 12

With Lamar Jackson missing the majority of the season, that has placed a larger burden on Henry to make things happen on offense for this team. For the most part, he’s managed to hold his own (198 CAR, 793 YDS, 11 TD, 21 REC, 102 YDS, 1 TD), but he’s averaging only four yards per carry, which is the lowest mark of his career.

A week after picking up just 10 yards on 10 carries, Henry looked more like himself against the Carolina Panthers, as he racked up 94 yards and a score on 13 carries. However, he was forced out of the game late after he showed signs of a concussion, although it was revealed that he ended up clearing the NFL’s concussion protocol.

With that, it seemed like Henry would be good to go for Week 12, but that may not be the case. In a surprise twist, head coach Jesse Minter revealed that Henry has landed back in the concussion protocol, which will immediately throw his status for the team’s next game up in the air. Minter did claim, though, that he is expecting Henry to be able to play on Sunday despite this setback.

“Derrick had a couple of brief symptoms of a concussion right towards the end of that game. Tested, cleared. We put him back in protocol just to really make sure,” Minter said. “When he comes out, he’ll be limited. We do expect him to be back.”

Ravens Desperately Need Derrick Henry to Play in Week 12

Getty BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The fact that Henry already managed to clear the concussion protocol would seemingly be a good sign, but he appears to still be dealing with symptoms in the wake of the team’s Week 11 loss. Baltimore has time to get Henry ready for its upcoming game, but it isn’t exactly great to see that he is back in the concussion protocol.

If Henry can’t go, Justice Hill has proven himself to be a serviceable fill-in, although the offense is clearly at its best when both guys are on the field rotating snaps with each other. Henry’s practice status will be worth monitoring throughout the week, even with Minter conveying confidence that he will be able to play on Sunday.